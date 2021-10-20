Every year on 20th October, World Osteoporosis Day (WOD) is observed to create a global awareness for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis. The condition is more concerning because according to the World Health Organization (WHO), osteoporosis has come second after heart disease as a global health problem. But its number of patients in India is estimated to be higher than in many other countries.

What Does The Research Say?

A study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research in 2018 revealed that about 9% of people in Delhi had osteoporosis, a "silent disease" of bones, and about 60% were suffering from osteopenia, a pre-osteoporosis condition. This research, published by the Indian Council of Medical Sciences, was conducted on men and women aged 38 to 68 in collaboration with the Orthopedic Department of a hospital in New Delhi and the Arthritis Care Foundation. But experts believe that this number is increasing continuously not only in our country but all over the world.

Studies have also been done to understand the causes of this condition. It was seen that not just age and lack of proper nutritional intake, but many other habits also contribute to causing osteoporosis. In 2015, researchers from the US National Jewish Health Center claimed on the basis of a study that smokers, especially men, were considered more vulnerable to bone problems such as osteoporosis.

The findings of the research, published in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society General, suggested that bone density decreases in smokers who also suffer from COPD. The research was conducted on 3321 participants aged 45 to 80 years and it was also observed that men who smoke were up to 55% more at risk of reduced bone density, as well as the risk of vertebral fractures could be up to 60% higher in them.

Everyone knows that the effect of osteoporosis is more visible in women because their body lacks naturally available calcium and other nutrients. But apart from nutrition, there are many other factors that increase the risk of osteoporosis. In research conducted in the year 2019, it was revealed that lack of sleep in women can also increase the risk of osteoporosis. In this research, women who slept for only 5 hours or less were made subjects and they were found to have a relatively low bone mass density.

Osteoporosis

Symptoms of Osteoporosis

In the early stages of osteoporosis, the patient shows no symptoms of this disease. This is known when pain begins in the hip, spinal cord or wrist, and the bones begin to weaken and break. Osteoporosis can be detected based on certain symptoms.

Loosened gums

In osteoporosis, the gums become loose and teeth become weak. It reduces the density of the jaw bone.

In osteoporosis, the gums become loose and teeth become weak. It reduces the density of the jaw bone. Inability to hold

According to doctors, in this disease, weakness in the bones and muscles of the hands increases so much that people are unable to easily hold and lift things.

According to doctors, in this disease, weakness in the bones and muscles of the hands increases so much that people are unable to easily hold and lift things. Weakness of the nails

With the help of weakened nails, the decreasing density of the bones can be identified.

With the help of weakened nails, the decreasing density of the bones can be identified. Decreased height

When the spinal cord is contracted, there is a slight reduction in the height of the person. When your height is reduced even a little, be careful and consult a doctor immediately.

When the spinal cord is contracted, there is a slight reduction in the height of the person. When your height is reduced even a little, be careful and consult a doctor immediately. Fracture

Fractures due to weak bones are the biggest symptom of this disease. Fractures occur very easily when there is severe osteoporosis. Sometimes when the conditions get worse, bones are likely to break even if a person coughs or sneezes.

Apart from this, symptoms like constant back pain, tiredness in the body, difficulty in doing any work and pain in the hands and legs are also present in this condition.

Why Are The Young Suffering Too?

Dr. Nishanth Deohare, Orthopedist says that not only physical weakness but now sedentary lifestyle is also increasing the risk of osteoporosis to a great extent. This is the reason why many young people as well as children too are becoming victims of osteoporosis.

He explains that people who mostly eat junk food, have an inactive routine, spend most of their time in closed rooms, gaze at screens and have irregular sleep times are likely to suffer from pain in the bones and muscles. The reason behind this is lack of calcium, naturally available vitamin D and other essential nutrients and lack of exercise or any physical activity.

Hence, to prevent suffering from this condition, one must eat nutritious food, exercise regularly, ensure proper sleep and quit smoking. However, if the problem of pain persists in the bones and muscles, consult a doctor.

Also Read: That’s Osteoporosis For You