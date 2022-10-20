Hyderabad: Osteoporosis, a condition that weakens bones, is considered a disease of the elderly, but in the last few years, due to different reasons, there has been an increase in the cases of its occurrence in youngsters around the world.

World Osteoporosis Day is observed every year on October 20th with the aim of making the general public all over the world aware of the seriousness of this disease and its causes, symptoms, prevention, and treatment methods. Another purpose of observing this day is to provide a platform for the people to discuss the other factors associated with this disease, clarification of misconceptions, and the possibilities of development in the field of health services in this region.

Nowadays most doctors recommend getting a bone density test done once in old age, the main reason is to detect bone-related problems, especially osteoporosis in people at the right time. Osteoporosis is a complex bone disease that weakens the bones so much that not only causes pain, but also increases the risk of other diseases and problems, and the possibility of breaking or damaging the bone even in a minor injury. Significantly, in osteoporosis, the bones become weak and brittle.

Osteoporosis is a Latin word, which means "porous bones". In osteoporosis, the bones become so weak that sometimes even a slight injury or a slight collision with something increases the chances of breaking them. Osteoporosis is a common but serious disease of today's era. According to the data available on various websites, in our country, 1 out of every 8 men and 1 out of every 3 women have this disease. Even doctors confirm this. Although it is called a disease of old age, it is a matter of concern that in the last few years, cases of this disease are also being reported in younger people.

Also read: World Menopause Day 2022: Effects of menopause on Women's Health

World Osteoporosis Day is observed on October 20th in more than 90 countries of the world on different themes every year with the aim of spreading awareness among the general public about the prevention of osteoporosis and many factors related to it. In the year 2022 World Osteoporosis Day is being observed around the theme 'Step Up for Bone Health.

Similarly, with age, the flexibility in the bones starts decreasing and they start weakening. Apart from this, there is a decrease in the cells in the body of people in this state and the speed of their formation also decreases significantly. In such a situation, if the body starts lacking other nutritious elements including calcium, minerals like magnesium, protein, vitamin D, and other vitamins necessary for bones, then the risk of osteoporosis increases significantly.

Experts say that apart from diet, lazy and inactive lifestyle, drinking or smoking, genetic reasons, and sometimes diabetes, obesity, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory arthritis, problems arise due to improper digestion of nutrients. Celiac disease and colitis, long-term use of steroids or antiepileptic and cancer drugs, and sometimes early menopause in women can also cause this disease. It is worth noting that this problem is seen more in women than in men.

World Osteoporosis Day was first observed for the first time on 20 October in the year 1996. It was started by the National Osteoporosis Society of the United Kingdom and the European Commission. After which the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) was formed in 1997. After this, in 1998, and 1999, the World Health Organization and IOF together observed World Osteoporosis Day. Since then this day is observed every year.

It is worth noting that this special day is celebrated not only to spread awareness to understand and know the risk factors of the disease, possible symptoms, and treatment options, but also to encourage people to follow a healthy diet and healthy lifestyle to maintain their health at all ages. There is also an attempt to motivate them to follow up and do regular check-ups and tests so that the disease can be detected in time and treatment can be started early.