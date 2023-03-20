Hyderabad: Our oral health plays a huge role in keeping our bodies healthy. Whatever we eat, reaches our body through our mouth. Therefore, if there is any infection or disease in our mouth, then the food entering our body through our mouth can also be contaminated, which can cause many health problems. Regular cleaning of teeth and mouth can save us from many diseases and problems. Therefore, "World Oral Health Day" is observed every year on March 20 to make people aware of the need to maintain oral health.

This day was observed for the first time in the year 2007 to spread awareness about the importance of oral health and oral hygiene among people of all ages. Initially, this day was observed by the World Dental Federation (FDI) on 12 September in memory of Dr Charles Godon, the founder of FDI. But in the year 2013, the date of this event was changed to March 20. Since then every year this day is observed globally around different themes.

In the year 2023, World Oral Health Day is being observed around the theme 'Be Proud of Your Mouth'. Under this theme, all people are asked to take care of their oral health to take care of their smile throughout their life. On the occasion of World Oral Health Day, dental organizations around the world organize free dental screening camps, seminars, discussions, and other programs related to oral health.

In 2023, various organizers are also appealing to spread awareness messages and upload videos on social media with the tags '#WorldOralHealthDay', '#WOHD23', '#MouthProudChallenge' or '#GoMouthProud', so that more people become aware of the need of oral care or oral health and follow all the necessary things for this. Healthy gums, strong teeth, neutral breath, and a clean tongue are signs of good physical and mental health. But sometimes problems in these can not just cause physical diseases but are also counted among the symptoms of many common and serious diseases.

Oral health is a very neglected topic because most people do not discuss or pay attention to the problems related to teeth or mouth until they start bothering them a lot. Even today, a large number of people remain unaware of the importance of maintaining oral hygiene, due to which they do not pay much attention to the cleanliness of their teeth and mouth and then suffer from diseases.

According to oral health statistics and facts, oral diseases affect 3.5 billion people globally, out of which 90 per cent are related to tooth decay. At the same time, more than 530 million children face the problem of decay in milk teeth. In addition, gum disease affects about 50 per cent of the global population and causes tooth loss, it can sometimes also cause oral cancer.

Significantly, oral cancer is considered to be one of the 10 most common cancers worldwide, with an estimated 300,000–700,000 new cases every year. On the other hand, about 30 per cent of the total cancer patients in India are oral cancer patients, most of whom get detected in the advanced stage only.

According to the report by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), due to a lack of awareness, about 70 per cent of people do not get their teeth checked even once in five years. At the same time, about 90 per cent of people clean their teeth only once a day. Doctors believe that it is very important to adopt some good habits and keep some things in mind to maintain oral health, some of which are as follows: