This year, in 2022, World Leprosy Day is being celebrated on 30th January around the world. Leprosy Day in India is always celebrated on 30th January itself, which also marks the death anniversary of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

The global figures of leprosy are still high. In 2020, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were 1,27,558 new leprosy cases detected globally according to official figures from 139 countries from the 6 WHO Regions. This includes 8 629 children below 15 years. The new case detection rate among the child population was recorded at 4.4 per million child population. But what exactly is leprosy?

Understanding the disease

Leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease, is caused by a bacteria called Mycobacterium Leprae, which multiplies at a slow rate and the incubation period of the disease is 5 years (on an average). WHO states, The disease mainly affects the skin, the peripheral nerves, mucosal surfaces of the upper respiratory tract and the eyes. Leprosy is known to occur at all ages ranging from early infancy to very old age. Leprosy is curable and treatment in the early stages can prevent disability. Leprosy is likely transmitted via droplets, from the nose and mouth, during close and frequent contact with untreated cases.

It is mainly classified into two categories:

Paucibacillary (PB)- few (up to five) skin lesions (pale or reddish) Multibacillary (MB)- multiple (more than five) skin lesions, nodules, plaques, thickened dermis or skin infiltration

What are the symptoms?

Since the disease affects skin, nerves and mucous membranes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states the possible signs and symptoms of leprosy, which are as follows:

The disease can cause skin symptoms such as:

Discolored patches of skin, usually flat, that may be numb and look faded (lighter than the skin around)

Growths (nodules) on the skin

Thick, stiff or dry skin

Painless ulcers on the soles of feet

Painless swelling or lumps on the face or earlobes

Loss of eyebrows or eyelashes

Symptoms caused by damage to the nerves are:

Numbness of affected areas of the skin

Muscle weakness or paralysis (especially in the hands and feet)

Enlarged nerves (especially those around the elbow and knee and in the sides of the neck)

Eye problems that may lead to blindness (when facial nerves are affected)

Symptoms caused by the disease in the mucous membranes are:

A stuffy nose

Nosebleeds

Treatment

The disease can be treated with a combination of drugs, which is commonly referred to as Multidrug Therapy (MDT). It is important that the full course of MDT should be completed as prescribed by the medical expert. The treatment may last for a year or two. Therefore, leprosy is a curable disease. Its early diagnosis is important otherwise it can result in irreversible complications, like certain disabilities, paralysis, blindness, etc.

