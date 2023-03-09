Hyderabad: The kidney acts like a sieve in our body which works to remove toxins from the body. But if there is a problem with this 'sieve', then toxins start accumulating in the body, which can increase the risk of many problems and damage to many other organs of the body. World Kidney Day is observed every year on the second Thursday of March to spread awareness among the general public about kidney diseases, their causes, prevention from them and other problems caused by kidney diseases. In the year 2023, this day is being observed on March 9 around the theme 'Kidney Health for All - Preparing for the Unexpected, Supporting the Vulnerable!'

Various types of awareness programs are organized every year on the occasion of World Kidney Day to increase awareness among the general public around the world about the need for healthy kidneys. These include events like public screenings, seminars and marathons, whose objectives are not just to spread awareness about kidney diseases but also to highlight the need for a healthy kidney and how to lead a disease-free life.

World Kidney Day was established in the year 2006 in a joint initiative by the International Society of Nephrology and the International Federation of Kidney Foundation to raise awareness among people about the importance of healthy kidneys and related diseases. Initially, in the year 2006, 66 countries observed World Kidney Day together, but within two years of its establishment, the number of 66 countries increased to 88. Currently, this event is observed in many countries around the world.

The kidney is one of the most important organs of our body, as it plays an important role in flushing out toxins, normalizing blood pressure and controlling acid levels in the body. But if for some reason, the kidneys are unable to function normally, then the toxins from the blood cannot be filtered and they start accumulating in the body. Due to this, the possibility of health risks and damage to other organs also increases.

Every year, a large number of women and men all over the world face extremely serious conditions due to kidney problems or their deterioration. At the same time, many people also lose their lives due to not getting timely treatment. According to experts, in the last few years, there has been a rapid increase in the cases of kidney diseases, especially kidney stones and kidney failure. Talking about the main symptoms of kidney diseases, urine infection, increased amounts of uric acid in the body, frequent urge to urinate, frothy urine or blood in it, swelling around the knees, feet, fingers or eyes, lack of desire to eat and pain in the muscles.

According to doctors, there is a risk of kidney damage due to heredity, diabetes, high blood pressure and excessive use of painkillers. The worrisome thing is that in the initial stages of a kidney problem, its acute symptoms are usually not visible, i.e., its symptoms are so common that people do not recognize them. In such situations, by the time people come to know about it, a lot of damage has already been done to both kidneys.