Every year on May 17, World Hypertension Day is observed, to raise awareness about the condition and to encourage people globally to follow preventive measures. This year, the theme of the day is ‘Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer’.

“Blood pressure is the force exerted by circulating blood against the walls of the body’s arteries, the major blood vessels in the body. Hypertension is when blood pressure is too high”, explains the World Health Organization (WHO). Hypertension is a common health issue in older adults but is now becoming all the more common amongst the youth. An unhealthy lifestyle and dietary habits can be attributed to this condition. Hypertension can even lead to other complex conditions such as strokes, heart attacks, and even kidney diseases.

According to the WHO stats, an estimated 1.28 billion adults aged 30-79 years worldwide have hypertension, most (two-thirds) living in low- and middle-income countries. Out of these, an estimated 46% of adults with hypertension are unaware that they have the condition, which is why it is rather worrisome.

So, how is blood pressure measured?

There are devices available to measure blood pressure, that will give you two readings. One is Systolic “the pressure in blood vessels when the heart contracts or beats” and the other is Diastolic “the pressure in the vessels when the heart rests between beats”. The measurement can be read in the following manner:

Systolic (mmHg) Diastolic (mmHg) Normal blood pressure Less than 120 Less than 80 Elevated Between 120 and 129 Less than 80 Stage 1 hypertension Between 130 and 139 Between 80 and 89 Stage 2 hypertension At least 140 At least 90 Hypertensive crisis Over 180 Over 120

Here are some tips to measure your blood pressure accurately:

Do not conversate while the device is measuring your BP

Support your arm with a cushion or pillow or rest your arm on a table in a way that it is at the level of your heart

Put the cuff around your bare arm and not over your clothes and use the cuff of the right size

Sit on a chair with your back supported and feet resting on the floor.

Do not keep your legs crossed.

Have an empty bladder before measuring BP.

Do not measure BP immediately after doing some activity. Rest your body for 10mins and then measure it.

Tips to prevent

Reduce your salt intake (to less than 5g daily)

Eat more fruit and vegetables, especially the seasonal ones

Stay physically active and include exercise in your daily routine

Avoid the use of tobacco and reduce alcohol consumption

Limit the intake of foods high in saturated fats

Eliminate or reduce trans fats in the diet

Limit your caffeine intake, as studies have shown that it can increase blood pressure levels

Maintain a healthy weight

