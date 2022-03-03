According to the stats, 466 million people are living with hearing loss worldwide, which is 6.1% of the world’s population. The World Health Organization (WHO) further states that It is estimated that by 2050 over 900 million people will have disabling hearing loss. Therefore, spreading awareness about hearing loss, its causes and prevention tips, becomes important.

This year will focus on the importance and means of hearing loss prevention through safe listening, with the following key messages:

It is possible to have good hearing across the life course through ear and hearing care​

Many common causes of hearing loss can be prevented, including hearing loss caused by exposure to loud sounds​

‘Safe listening’ can mitigate the risk of hearing loss associated with recreational sound exposure​

WHO calls upon governments, industry partners and civil society to raise awareness for and implement evidence-based standards that promote safe listening

Type Of Hearing Loss

The degree of hearing loss can vary from person to person and can be classified as mild, moderate, severe, and profound. Sometimes, it can also be by birth or appear later in life. The types of hearing loss can be categorized into four categories, as explained by the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC):

Conductive Hearing Loss

Hearing loss caused by something that stops sounds from getting through the outer or middle ear. This type of hearing loss can often be treated with medicine or surgery. Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Hearing loss occurs when there is a problem in the way the inner ear or hearing nerve works. Mixed Hearing Loss

Hearing loss includes both conductive and sensorineural hearing loss. Auditory Neuropathy Spectrum Disorder

Hearing loss that occurs when sound enters the ear normally, but because of damage to the inner ear or the hearing nerve, the sound isn’t organized in a way that the brain can understand.

How To Prevent Hearing Loss?

Avoid loud noises like those of motorcycles, workplace machines, drills, firecrackers, etc. If you cannot avoid loud noise at workplaces, wear an earplug or earmuff.

Earphones and headphones can do a great deal of damage to your ears. Listen to music at low volume and do not increase it for the sake of covering up the outside noise. Use noise-canceling headphones instead.

Do not use earphones or headphones for hours together. Take breaks in between, after every one hour at least.

At concerts, be at a distance from the loudspeakers. Take a break and walk away from noisy areas.

Turn down the volume of TV, radio, sound system at home

Check for side effects of certain medications like antibiotics , cancer medicines, etc.

If there is an earwax buildup, go to a doctor and get it removed. Hearing loss due to earwax buildup is easily treatable.

Certain infections too can cause it. Therefore, immunize kids for infections including measles, rubella, mumps, etc.

Avoid using earbuds to clean the wax in your ears. You can cover your finger with a clean cloth and clean the outer region of your ears.

Do not insert any sharp object or pour any kind of oil or liquid into your ears, unless prescribed by the doctor.

