We all are well aware of what cancer is. However, to explain it in a line, we can say that cancer is a group of diseases, which can begin in any organ or tissue due to abnormal growth of cells and can also spread to adjoining parts or other organs in the body.

Focusing on the theme of the day this year, “Close the care gap”, it refers to making essential health services available to everyone around the world, regardless of gender, ethnicity etc. The official website of World Cancer Day mentions, “People who seek cancer care hit barriers at every turn. Income, education, geographical location and discrimination based on ethnicity, race, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability and lifestyle are just a few of the factors that can negatively affect care. The most disadvantaged groups are also more likely to have increased exposures to a host of other risk factors, like tobacco, unhealthy diet or environmental hazards.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, or nearly one in six deaths. Around one-third of deaths from cancer are due to tobacco use, high body mass index, alcohol consumption, low fruit and vegetable intake, and lack of physical activity. Cancer-causing infections, such as human papillomavirus (HPV) and hepatitis, are responsible for approximately 30% of cancer cases in low- and lower-middle-income countries. Many cancers can be cured if detected early and treated effectively.

Further, it informs that the most common in 2020 (in terms of new cases of cancer) were:

breast (2.26 million cases);

lung (2.21 million cases);

colon and rectum (1.93 million cases);

prostate (1.41 million cases);

skin (non-melanoma) (1.20 million cases); and

stomach (1.09 million cases).

So how can you detect the early signs of cancer?

Sores in the mouth, cough for a long time, lump in the body or needless bleeding are symptoms of common types of cancer. However, it is not necessary that these or the symptoms given below are always of cancer. But it is important to be cautious so that we can stay a step ahead.

Difficulty in urination: If you experience sudden fast urination, frequent urination at night, urination intermittently or slow, problems like burning, then this can be a sign of prostate cancer.

Bleeding with urine or faeces: Usually if there is bleeding with faeces for several consecutive days, then piles can be a problem, but it can also be a sign of colon cancer. Blood in the urine can also indicate bile or kidney cancer.

Changes in the skin: Many times strange rashes appear on the skin. Sometimes, the colour of an injured area changes. However, if the skin colour is not returning to normal even after several weeks, it may be an early symptom of skin cancer.

Changes in the testicle: Any type of change in the testicle, swelling, lumps, heaviness etc can be symptoms of testicular cancer.

Unnecessary weight loss: Rapid weight loss is a major cause for concern, as it may be a symptom of pancreatic cancer.

Difficulty swallowing: Due to problems like sore throat, infection, tonsils, we have difficulty swallowing, but if this problem has been occurring for a long time for no apparent reason or vomiting on account of it, then it can point to stomach cancer.

Breast changes: If problems like breast swelling, lumps, armpit lump, nipple discharge without breastfeeding, skin shrinkage, severe itching, loose skin around nipple, etc are seen, then a good doctor should be contacted immediately as it can be a symptom of breast cancer.

Inflammation: Inflammation is a common problem in women, but if the inflammation is not decreasing even after a few weeks, it can cause some serious cancers, including cancers of the intestine, ovarian, pancreatic, uterus, gastrointestinal etc.

Periods twice a month: Women usually have their menstrual cycle at intervals of 25 to 28 days. But there are many women who have periods more than once a month. In many women, bleeding occurs even after the period is over. Although, often the cause of this problem can be different and common, but sometimes this problem can also be a sign of cancer. It should not be ignored.

If you notice these unusual symptoms, contact a doctor immediately. It may not always indicate cancer, but it is better to be precautious.

Tips to avoid!

Here are 8 simple tips you can follow to reduce the risk of cancer

Reduce salt Take morning sunshine Do not eat food in plastic Reduce intake of red meat Control weight Say no to smoking Get enough sleep Get cancer screening done

