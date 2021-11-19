Antimicrobials, which include antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals and antiparasitics are basically the medicines used to prevent and treat infections in humans, animals and plants, caused by the pathogens. Adding to this, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) is when these pathogens that have infected the body, do not respond to the medicines. This can result in making the disease spread faster, harder to treat becoming severe and even fatal. In other words, a person becomes resistant to the drug and the medicines are given show no effect, hence, making the disease difficult to treat.

Therefore, in order to spread more awareness worldwide about the Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), a health threat and to encourage best practices among the general public, health workers and policymakers to slow the development and spread of drug-resistant infections, every year from 18th to 24th November, World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW) is observed. This year, the theme of the week is ‘Spread Awareness, Stop Resistance’.

“WAAW is an opportunity to draw attention to this urgent global health challenge. We need to spread awareness and stop resistance. By practicing responsible use of antimicrobials and by following the advice of your healthcare professional, you can help preserve antimicrobials and prevent drug resistance” says Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO.

Why Is AMR Increasing?

WHO explains that misuse and overuse of antimicrobials in humans, animals and plants are the main drivers in the development of drug-resistant infections. For example, COVID-19 is caused by a virus, not by a bacteria so antibiotics should not be used to treat a COVID infection. Poor diagnostic and prescribing practices and patients not following their treatment also contribute.

Lack of clean water and sanitation in health care facilities, farms and community settings and inadequate infection prevention and control promote the emergence and spread of drug-resistant infections.

How To Prevent AMR?

Following are the ways in which you can prevent AMR:

Seek medical advice if you are ill. Do not treat yourself on your own.

Take antimicrobials only when prescribed.

Complete the full course of medication as prescribed by your healthcare professional.

Since prevention is better than cure, prevent infection by following proper hygiene , washing hands, getting vaccinated and practicing safer sex.

, washing hands, getting vaccinated and practicing safer sex. Antibiotics do not work against viral infections. Do not use them without consulting your doctor.

Do not use medicines prescribed for someone else, in case you suffer from the same infection.

