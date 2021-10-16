The day was recognized by the World Federation of Societies of Anesthesiologists (WFSA), which states, “Despite nearly 170 years have passed since that first anesthetic procedure and the countless breakthroughs that have succeeded it, nearly 5 billion people continue to lack access to safe Anesthesia practices.

In the light of this ongoing neglect, global awareness days like World Anesthesia Day can be a powerful advocacy tool to mobilize political will, educate the general public and enforce achievements of the global Anesthesia community.”

Anesthesia means “Loss of Sensation”. And as the name says, Anesthesia basically numbs the area or induces sleep, so that the surgery can be performed in a painless and safe manner, avoiding discomfort.

Types Of Anesthesia

Basically, there are 3 types of Anesthesia that are used as per the requirements of the patient. Each type may serve a different purpose. The Australian Society of Anesthetists (ASA) states the following 3 types:

General anesthesia

You are put into a state of unconsciousness for the duration of the operation. This is usually achieved by injecting drugs through a cannula placed in a vein and maintained with intravenous drugs or a mixture of gases which you will breathe. While you remain unaware of what is happening around you, the anesthetist monitors your condition closely and constantly adjusts the level of anesthesia. You will often be asked to breathe oxygen through a mask just before your Anesthesia starts. Regional anesthesia

A nerve block numbs the part of the body where the surgeon operates and this avoids the need for general anesthesia. You may be awake or sedated. Examples of regional Anesthesia include epidurals for labour, spinal Anesthesia for cesarean section and ‘eye blocks’ for cataracts. Local anesthesia

A local anesthetic drug is injected at the site of the surgery to cause numbness. You will be awake but feel no pain. An obvious example of local Anesthesia is numbing an area of skin before having a cut stitched.

Side Effects Of Anesthesia

The most common side effects that one may face usually after general or regional anesthesia, as explained by the National Health Service (NHS) are:

feeling or being sick

dizziness and feeling faint

feeling cold or shivering

headaches

itchiness

bruising and soreness

difficulty peeing

aches and pains

The side effects of Anesthesia do not generally last long, but in case they do, they can be treated. Anesthesia is the best way to undergo painless surgery. However, usually, your anesthetists' will talk to you prior to conducting surgery and giving anesthesia. He/she will also explain to you about the side effects or risks of further complications if any.

