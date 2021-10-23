Stress is a common condition but what varies are its causes and its level. Although experts say that little stress is necessary, as it motivates a person to move forward, excessive stress can take the form of an illness.

Stress not only affects a person’s work efficiency but also affects his/her day-to-day life. That is why it is important to notice its symptoms and manage them on time, otherwise, it can get worse. A report of the World Health Organisation (WHO) says that around 800 million people worldwide are suffering from some kind of mental problem. On the other hand, in the year 2019, the results of the 'Well-Being Survey' conducted jointly by Cigna Corporation and TTK Group and Manipal Group revealed that 82% of Indians are concerned about work, health and money related matters, live under stress.

What Does The Survey Report Say?

According to the survey report, about 89% of Indians of the age group of 35 to 49 years are stressed, while 87% of young adults and 64% of people above 50 years of age are also victims of it. Furthermore, 84% of working Indians are troubled by mental pressure, while 70% of non-working Indians are also stressed due to other reasons.

Also, men are relatively more stressed than women. As per the survey, 84% of men felt stressed, while the percentage of women was 10% lower, i.e. 74%. It was revealed that the cause of stress in the majority of people was personal health and financial condition, due to which not only their work performance declined, but they also experienced fatigue and headache on a regular basis.

Causes Of Stress

To know more about the causes of stress and how to prevent it, ETV Bharat Sukhibhava had a conversation with senior Psychologist, Dr. Veena Krishnan, based in Dehradun. She explains that sometimes small things in everyday life can cause stress, but if stress is prolonged and begins to hinder day-to-day chores, it may start affecting a person physically as well.

She adds that little stress is good since it motivates a person to work better, but if it begins to affect one’s thinking ability, it can be problematic. He/she may begin to experience signs of anxiety such as restlessness, inability to concentrate or respond properly, etc. At the same time, it also has a profound effect on physical health.

Dr Veena Krishnan says that sometimes stress is not only caused by the workplace or issues at home, but lifestyle too can be responsible for the same. Sleeping too much to too little, lack of proper nutrition, unhealthy lifestyle, not exercising are some examples of lifestyle causes. Also, in the current times, spending a lot of time on social media and watching more news is also causing stress in people.

She advises that if one feels stressed most of the time and starts affecting everyday life, it's time to consult an expert.

Tips To Prevent Stress

Experts believe that small changes in thinking, lifestyle and routine can control stress to a certain extent. You can follow or practice these:

Try to have a positive mindset

Start the day with walking/exercise and meditation. Do 10 to 15 minutes of deep breathing every day

Instead of worrying about the problems in life, try to understand and solve them

Talk to your friends and loved ones and share your concerns if possible

Spend some time of the day doing your favourite thing or focusing on your hobby . Doing so releases the feel-good hormone called Endorphin

Stay away from social media as much as possible or limit the time you spend on it

Eat a nutritious and balanced meal at the right time

Get good sleep and maintain proper sleep hygiene

Stay away from a sedentary lifestyle

