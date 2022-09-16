New Delhi: According to recent research from Binghamton University, the State University of New York, women's mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic was more likely to be impacted by physical activity frequency than men's. Additionally, the pandemic was divided into three distinct phases: before, during, and late COVID-19, where "during" denoted the lockdown time and "late" characterised the relaxation of restrictions. Researchers discovered that women needed moderate exercise to achieve mental well-being during the pandemic, a time of high levels of stress.

In contrast, frequent exercise was beneficial for men. According to Begdache's research, women should modify their workout regimens while feeling uneasy to keep their minds in a stable state and their spirits high. Women are more likely than men to report experiencing stress, which shows that they have a lower stress tolerance, according to Begdache. Therefore, frequent exercise may increase stress levels and have a bad effect on mental health. (ANI)