N. Chandra Naidu, the leader of the opposition party in Andhra Pradesh, has recently become an interesting topic of discussion after he was spotted wearing a ring on the index finger of his left hand. The topic created curiosity because the TDP chief does not usually wear any accessories, not even a wristwatch. Therefore, while people were thinking it to be a good luck charm and brainstorming on what else it could be, the leader cleared the air on the same.

He explained that it is a smart ring, which helps him monitor his health. A smart ring is basically a wearable electronic device with sensors that can track blood pressure levels, heartbeat, sleep cycle, SPO2 or oxygen saturation levels, step count and other crucial health parameters. The ring is usually linked to a smartphone app or computer, where the collected data can be monitored. A chip of sensor in the ring collects the data and sends it to the linked system, which is accessible by the person or the doctor.

Since the smart health ring keeps a close track of the daily activities, it can help maintain good health by alerting the user about what he/she did wrong throughout the day. The ring can alert about changing blood pressure levels, dropping SPO2 and changes in other parameters.

This device has become all the more essential in the COVID era. The important parameters to measure while one is infected with the virus is body temperature and SPO2 levels. A dropping SPO2 can indicate infection getting severe and a doctor can be contacted immediately for timely treatment.

Also, keeping track of these parameters post-COVID is also helpful, as people suffer from several health issues due to long COVID. Therefore, monitoring health during long COVID can help one know what lifestyle changes need to be made and what care is to be taken, in order to live a healthy life. Today, there are a wide range of smart rings available in the market and their price varies according to the features they offer. You can take the suggestion of your healthcare provider to know which one suits your requirements.