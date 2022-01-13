To avoid feeling cold at night, many people sleep with their socks and sweaters on, which definitely sounds ideal for when the temperatures are freezing outside, but is neither good for children, nor adults. Doctors believe that this habit during the winter season can worsen problems for diabetics, heart patients and those suffering from hypertension or breathing issues.

Dr. Rajesh Singh Grewal, senior General Physician, Haryana says that sleeping with sweaters not only increases the risk of infections but can also lead to many health and skin problems. The major ones include:

Breathing issues

Dr. Rajesh explains that woolen clothes are made up of coarse thick fabric and most people do not wash them every day. In such a situation, dust particles, sweat and body dirt get accumulated in the clothes, which further leads to bacteria buildup in the clothes. Apart from this, lint can also be seen on the fabric. Hence, people already suffering from conditions such as asthma, bronchitis or are allergic to dust, bacteria or lint, their problems can worsen. Besides this, even a healthy person can contract allergies or infections. Also, wearing sweaters at night can cause cough due to the dust trapped in them.

Affects blood pressure

Dr. Rajesh explains that sleeping with a sweater at night increases perspiration, which can affect blood pressure. In winters, our blood vessels constrict. When a person sleeps wearing socks, a cap or a sweater, his/her body may feel warm, but eventually, he/she may begin to feel suffocated and restless, since the warmth is not able to escape through the clothes and quilt. All this can affect blood pressure.

Skin problems and allergies

Our expert explains that wearing woolen clothes while sleeping, due to excessive heat and sweat, bacteria can begin to grow, which can cause rashes and skin allergies. Especially, people who already are allergic to it should completely abstain from such habits, because the problem can worsen at night.

What’s more?

Dr. Rajesh informs that the fiber of woolen clothes is comparatively thicker than that of cotton clothes, in which air pockets are present, that act as insulators. So when we sleep in a quilt wearing woolens, the fiber of those clothes locks the heat in our body. This can worsen problems for people suffering from preexisting health conditions and especially for the elderly. He says that if you still wish, you can wear thermocoats or wear cotton socks instead of woolen ones.

