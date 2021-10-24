It is believed that as a result of changes in the body with age, the desire to have sex, in both men and women, is lowered. But, it is only partially true. Doctors and experts believe that besides physical changes, mental issues, responsibilities and behavioural issues can also be the causes of loss of libido.

Sex is believed to be an important part of life, to maintain better physical and mental health. Despite this, in India, talking openly about sex is still considered to be taboo. These too directly or indirectly affect the sexual desires of people as they grow old. And unfortunately, they hesitate to discuss the same and find a solution.

In fact, with ageing, not only does the body of women and men change, but their social and family life also changes. In such a situation, there can be many reasons which can affect their sexual life in different ways.

How Ageing Affects Sexual Desires In Men?

Doctors and experts believe that men in their 20s have increased levels of testosterone, a hormone that is considered responsible for increasing the libido in men. Therefore, it is believed that men are more active at this age, which is not true. Generally, men are more sexually active at the age of 30-40.

When we talk about the loss of libido, after the age of 35, the levels of testosterone begin to decrease. This is also the age when a person is striving to do well in his career and social life. Therefore, in such a situation, being occupied most of the time with work as well as due to dress, work pressure, family issues, etc. lowers the sex drive in men and people begin to associate this condition with age.

How Ageing Affects Sexual Desires In Women?

Talking about women, the age between 20-30 is considered ideal for reproduction. At the same time, in our society too, this age is considered ideal for marriage, because people think that sexual desire in women is at its peak at this age. But, in contrast to this, sexual desires are higher in women between the age of 30-40.

In women after 30, their fertility begins to lower and they experience the symptoms of menopause after 45. But both these reasons cannot be solely attributed to the lack of sexual desire in them. It is true that they might experience a lower sex drive to some extent due to the physical changes at the time of menopause. However, after menopause, when a woman does not have to worry about conceiving, she may begin to have a higher sex drive. Reasons that can be attributed to a decrease in sexual desire in women with age include changes in the body after childbirth, family responsibilities and mental stress.

What Do The Experts Say?

Sexologist Dr. Ibrahim Baig explains that generally men and women can experience loss of libido or difficulty in having intercourse as they age, for which health and mental conditions stand more responsible than physical changes in the body. But it is not true for everyone. Despite the age, since by the age of 40-50 both men and women do not have any physical or mental problems as such, they can have a healthy sex life. But one thing that needs to be noted is that women may relatively have a lower libido after childbirth and after menopause.

In the same regard, Dr. Veena Krishnan, senior Psychologist says that lack of love and understanding, dispute, fatigue, stress, anxiety, depression and lesser communication are more responsible for a lack of sexual desire than the physical problems. She explains that after a certain age, people are bound to maintain relationships, are burdened with family responsibilities and face certain social and economic problems. All this can make the couple feel detached from each other, which is likely to affect their physical relationship.

