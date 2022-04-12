Age does not only reflect on our body, but on our hair and skin as well. As we age, our face begins to have fine lines and wrinkles, which is natural. However, at times, these signs may begin to appear at an earlier age and our poor lifestyle choices can be attributed to the same. ETV Bharat Sukhibhava team spoke to Dr. Asha Saklani, a Dermatologist based in Uttarakhand and here is what she explains about premature skin aging and tips she suggests to prevent it.

Causes of premature skin aging

Dr. Asha says that skin aging is a natural phenomenon and may not appear at the same age for everyone. Generally, it is believed that aging appears after 30 or 35 years of age. However, some people begin facing this condition at an early age due to various reasons, particularly their lifestyle choices and lack of skin care.

When talking about poor lifestyle, Dr. Asha refers to not sleeping on time, waking up late in the morning, having poor quality of sleep, lack of physical activity or exercise, no fixed meal time, lack of nutritious diet, higher intake of processed and junk food and a lot of stress. Besides this, premature skin aging can also be a sign of an underlying disease or physical condition. Additionally, not cleaning the face properly or removing makeup or not using sunscreen can also cause this problem.

The signs of premature aging typically include graying of hair and hair loss as well as wrinkles, freckles, and changes in skin colour around the age of 30. The skin also begins to lose its glow and becomes saggy or loose.

Tips to prevent premature skin aging

Dr. Asha suggests the following tips to prevent premature skin aging:

Eat a diet rich in all essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, calcium, potassium, protein and phosphorus.

Keep the body well hydrated. Besides water, other nutritious fluids can also be consumed.

Increase the intake of foods rich in phytonutrients and those that have antioxidative properties. These help in slowing down the aging process.

Follow a proper sleep routine and have a quality sleep of at least 7-8 hours.

Exercise every day for at least 30 minutes or include those activities in your daily routine that keep you active.

Ensure cleaning your face properly and avoiding products containing harsh chemicals.

Wash your makeup properly before going to bed.

Cleanse your face with a mild face wash and do not forget to moisturize.

When stepping out of the house, make sure you wear sunscreen with an appropriate SPF.

Always use an umbrella, hat and gloves when going out in the sun.

Keep away from smoking, alcohol and other intoxicants.

Dr. Asha says that despite adopting these measures if skin problems are prominently visible, one must consult a dermatologist.

