During winters, along with dry skin and scalp issues, people also face the problem of dry eyes, which can cause itching and discomfort on the site. Experts say that since there is a lack of moisture in the environment in this season, not just skin, but eyes too get dry. Besides this, there are certain other reasons that too can be responsible for this condition.

In a research paper, Marisa Loki, an instructor in the Department of Ophthalmology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said that not only because of the decrease in the humidity in winters but using heaters to keep the surroundings warm can also cause dry eyes. Since the moisture in the air is already low, using heaters can further lower it. Therefore, the moisture in the eyes is also affected in the people who spend more time in rooms that use heaters.

Dr. Ayesha Puri, Ophthalmologist at Safe Eye Center Delhi, says that at present, cases of dry eyes have become common in people of all ages. The main reason is that people are spending more time in front of screens, be it for studies, office meetings or entertainment, or due to weather and pollution.

Although this problem can be experienced any time, the cases are relatively high during the winter season and people living in polluted cities are majorly affected. Our expert suggests that to maintain proper eye health, it is important that our eyes contain sufficient moisture. But if due to any reason the tears begin to dry up or if our eyes lack moisture, one may experience itching and pain in the site. Besides this, you may have red or watery eyes, burning sensation and vision problems may also occur if the condition gets severe.

Following are a few tips that Dr. Ayesha suggests that can help in avoiding dry eyes and other related problems:

Take care of your diet during the winter season and consume more water and other fluids to keep yourself hydrated. If your body is properly hydrated, your eyes will automatically retain moisture.

Wear sunglasses and a hat when stepping out of the home to protect your eyes from cold and dry winds.

Avoid sitting directly in front of a heater. Direct heat falling on the face from the heater can not only cause dryness in the eyes but also the strong light emitted can harm your eyes.

In case you are using a heater in the vehicle, keep the vents either upwards or downwards. Remember that the vents should not be in the direction of your face.

Furthermore, Dr. Ayesha says that people who wear contact lenses should be very careful and follow all the proper precautions. In case you experience dryness, pain, burning or itching in the eyes, do not ignore it and consult a doctor immediately.

