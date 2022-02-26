Missing periods and feeling nauseous are the first signs of pregnancy, after which it can be confirmed through a test. But these are not the only symptoms that may indicate pregnancy. Many other symptoms too should be taken into account. Dr. Vijayalakshmi, a Gynecologist based in Uttarakhand says that women often come for pregnancy tests in case of absence of menstruation. But, they must know that it is not the only sign to look for. Various other symptoms may be experienced, which include:

Nausea or morning sickness

A few days after conception, women are likely to experience morning sickness or feel nauseous, which is considered the foremost sign of pregnancy. Dr Vijayalakshmi explains that this is a common symptom during the first trimester of pregnancy and certain foods or fragrances can trigger nausea. Also, morning sickness can be felt throughout the day. About 80 percent of women experience vomiting or nausea in the initial stages of pregnancy, for up to 12 weeks after conception, after which it usually ends.

Spotting

Dr Vijayalakshmi says that once a woman has conceived, she does not menstruate, but at times light vaginal bleeding may occur, which is normal. This is known as spotting or implantation bleeding and women must not confuse it with periods. However, if there is excessive bleeding instead of spots, consult your doctor immediately.

Frequent urination

Frequent urination is one of the common symptoms of pregnancy. During pregnancy, the body goes through a lot of changes, including hormonal changes, which also affects the production and circulation of blood. This affects the kidneys, which is required to filter a lot of fluid, hence resulting in frequent urination. This may begin in the initial stages and continue throughout pregnancy.

Mood swings

With the onset of pregnancy, behavioural changes may be experienced. This can be due to the formation of new hormones in the body and other hormonal changes. All this leads to mood swings in women.

Changing breast size

Another change in the body of women during pregnancy is a change in the size of breasts. It is believed that the changes begin to occur within a week or two post-conception. Although after a few months, as a result of hormonal changes, the breasts get back to their normal shape. This too is considered amongst the first signs of pregnancy.

