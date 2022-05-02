We talk a lot about hair care and use all types of hair care products available in the market to achieve beautiful, lustrous hair. But amid this, we fail to acknowledge the small things that may be causing the damage in the first place. The commonest mistake being detangling wet hair, which must be avoided. When our hair are wet, the hair follicles are weak, which apart from causing breakage also makes them dry and dull. Along with this, there are some more mistakes that you may not know about. Let us have a look at them.

Combing wet hair:

Many people comb their hair when they are wet since they think it is easier to detangle them at that time. But what they do not know is that wet hair are weak and require gentle care. Therefore, rather than brushing your hair after shower, brush them before hair wash and apply hair serum or a little amount of hair oil and use a wide-tooth comb to detangle them. Comb them when they are slightly wet. Also, avoid waiting till your hair are completely dry because combing then will make them dry and lose luster. When combing, always begin from the ends, and work your way up. Apart from this, remember to use a leave-in conditioner and hold your hair with one hand while combing or brushing them.

Your hair follicles are the weakest when they are wet and hair tends to break even with a gentle stroke. Now you can imagine how much hair you may lose if you rub them vigorously with a towel. Therefore, instead of rubbing, which also creates friction, dab your hair with a cotton cloth and try to squeeze out the excess water and then leave them open to dry naturally. Remember not to tie your wet hair, as it can cause dandruff.

Keeping your hair open in summer can be challenging, given the heat and sweating. But, tying them can do more harm. If you tie your hair in a ponytail or a tight bun, it can cause hair breakage as well as cause dandruff and itching on the scalp. Therefore, let your hair dry completely before styling them.

Sometimes, when in a hurry, people use hair dryers with intense heat in order to quickly dry their hair, which can do a lot of damage. Although it is always recommended to completely avoid such styling equipment, but, if you still wish to use it, ensure that your hair are not dripping water and are only slightly wet. Using straighteners or curlers on wet hair too must be avoided. You can even end up burning your tresses. Therefore, when heat styling your hair, allow them to dry completely, apply a heat protectant and then style them.

We cannot stress enough on the fact that you must not go to bed with your hair dripping wet. Besides damaging hair, sleeping with wet hair makes you more likely to catch cold, increases the risk of scalp infections and causes hair breakage. Therefore, time your hair wash according to your sleep time and if your hair are still wet by then, dry them using a cold temperature. It is also better to use a silk pillowcase instead of a cotton one.

