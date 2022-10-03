Hyderabad: Fitness buffs often bank on aerobic exercises like running and cycling which are believed to increase life expectancy. But many people don't know that lifting weights can also help them live longer. A recent study by the National Cancer Institute in America has confirmed this. As part of the research, the scientists examined the data of one lakh people.

The average age of the people was found to be 71 years. Also, the average gross body height-to-weight ratio (BMI) was 27.8 (obese). They were examined again after almost a decade. It was analyzed whether they died due to heart disease or any other reason. The research found that about 23 percent of people lift weights.

It was found that 16 percent of them performed the weight lifting exercise 1-6 times a week while 32 percent did aerobic exercise at or above the recommended level. More significantly, the researchers inferred that weight lifting and aerobic exercise can reduce the risk of premature death from health causes other than cancer.

The risk of sudden death was reduced by 9-22 percent in those who only lifted weights and 24-34 percent in those who did only aerobic exercise, the research found. It noted that those who did both aerobic exercises and weight lifting had better benefits. For example, lifting weights one or two times a week and doing at least the prescribed level of aerobic exercise reduced the risk by 41 to 47 percent.

Significantly, the research found that women benefited more than men from weight lifting.