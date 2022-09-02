Mumbai: Being very well versed in the fact that healthcare is an integral part of every individual's life, it has always been given high regard. However, post Pandemic people have realised its importance even more. A good healthcare system is one that has a well-trained staff that looks after patients' well being along with sustainable development.

A strong healthcare system is crucial to promoting national development. A strong healthcare system, in the opinion of OCED Observer, supports a healthy economy; in fact, their research revealed that a modest 10% increase in life expectancy results in the annual economic growth of 0.4%. To integrate India with a better healthcare system it is integral to have good medical professionals which is only possible if they are provided with good education facilities.

Biomentors is one such institute that has been training aspirants to outshine NEET exams and become the future of the nation. Giving insights about the same Dr Geetendra Singh, the founder of Biomentors shares his thoughts.

1. What was the moment of epiphany that led to the inception of Biomentors? Biomentors was founded with the motive of bridging the gap between NEET aspirants and quality medical education. Our motive was to encourage students to not only learn but understand the concepts as well. Here the whole team strives to combine the existing proven teaching methodology with technological advancements to ultimately give learners the best experience. We believe in constant improvement, hence, Biomentors has also been enhancing its digital presence. We eventually aim to give aspirants the power to take control of their classroom experience and learn at their own pace.

2. How, in this era of coaching institutes, Biomentors is focusing on uplifting the performance of NEET aspirants? Out there are a plethora of coaching institutes that have been providing NEET coaching to students. However, we at Biomentors teach students beyond what is present in books. The field experts who are a part of our faculty team focus on making difficult concepts easy to understand. We provide ‘commando training’ that is rigorous and goal-oriented. Be it students or teachers everyone has something unique to offer, therefore with Biomentors, a student gets to achieve success with values. We also have an advanced analytics system that tracks every student's progress and motivates them to go beyond limits to earn incredible heights of success.

3. Don’t you feel Online Classes are losing out on the essence of Education, affecting the performance of our students? Well, I certainly do not feel so. I rather feel that it is digitization that has eased each and every aspect of our life. Similarly, it has also brought positive transformations in the education sector. Online classes have provided students with the luxury of studying anytime and anywhere in their own space and at their own pace. We understood this and incorporated it. Now a student staying in Meghalaya does not have to fly all across the country to be a part of the Biomentors community. They just need to login form their device for getting access to online lectures, tests, PPTs and much more.

4. Inadequate amounts of financial aid often lead talented students to lose out on opportunities. Your Comments! Unfortunately, no matter how much anyone denies it, this is actually true. There are many economically weaker students who lose the opportunity to get trained by top institutes just because they lack proper funds and honestly this is unfair to them. However, to bridge this gap we at Biomentors provide courses at minimal costs. We understand that it is difficult for some students to afford these fees so for them we come up with other solutions too. We also have a scholarship program that allows us to pay the tuition fees of medical colleges. Till now we have helped around 70 students by providing them with this scholarship. Our ulterior motive includes helping deserving students in setting a strong foothold.

5. How can students contribute to the upgradation of the Indian Healthcare system? Students can only contribute to the upgradation of the Indian Healthcare system if they get the right education. The system needs well-trained and motivated health workers. The hospital's labour and delivery units should all have an adequate number of capable, trained employees and certified attendants 24 hours a day to meet the expected workload. For this, we need smart and well-educated students who have the ability to comprehend things and have a proper idea of theoretical as well as practical knowledge. Over time this will only help the healthcare sector in having an able workforce and Biomentores works towards providing such students by giving them the best NEET coaching. We intend to produce the nation’s medical warriors.