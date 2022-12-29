Hyderabad: When the weather gets cold, most of us gravitate towards a cup of tea, coffee or soup to keep ourselves warm. Recently, the winter chill has been showing no signs of subsiding and as we stay tucked in bed or pile on our winter wear, all we can do is sip on these warm drinks which provide comfort and give our immunity a much-needed boost. So, here are some beverages that will keep you warm and keep healthy this winter.

Turmeric milk:

Another name for turmeric milk is "golden milk." There are many health advantages of drinking this beverage. Anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and antioxidant effects abound in turmeric. Also, for diabetes, heart health, bones, skin, and many other things, drinking turmeric milk is healthy.

Ginger and Honey Tea:

One of the most widely used traditional and alternative remedies is ginger. It helps with weight loss and treats seasonal allergies, among its many other advantages. Adding it to your kitchen throughout the winter is a need. Additionally, ginger aids in the body's detoxification.

Almond Milk:

Almond milk made using just almonds and water provides us with vitamin E, which boosts our immunity and helps us fight infections. Vitamin D in almond milk maintains the calcium in our body and bone health.

Hot Chocolate:

Chocolate is something that is loved by everyone, and when it is mixed with hot milk, some spices and sprinkles, then nothing can beat its taste. A steaming cup of the deliciously creamy beverage is, no doubt, the solution we need to satiate our sweet tooth in the winter.

Spiced Apple Cider:

This timeless beverage is ideal for chilly days and evenings. By infusing your cider with cinnamon sticks, cloves, and fresh ginger, you may add some spice to it. The apple cider has a rich, sour, and sweet flavour, and the dash of nutmeg gives it a warm, spicy edge. (ANI)