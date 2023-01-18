Hyderabad: Generally, when people notice a person having white spots on their skin or any part of their body in a public place, they start distancing themselves from the person. In most countries of the world, people suffering from physical conditions have to face discrimination on a daily basis. The condition where people develop white spots on their body is known as Vitiligo. There is a lack of awareness regarding the condition and its various types among people.

Recently, a social media post by a Malayali actress, Mamta Mohandas, became very popular, in which she revealed that she has been diagnosed with Vitiligo, due to which the colour of her skin is changing. Apart from Mamta, there have been many other very famous personalities around the world who have been victims of this disease and have tried to spread awareness about this disease. Michael Jackson, Amitabh Bachchan, supermodel Winnie Harlow, actress Nafisa Ali and well-known TV presenter Graham Norton are among the few celebrities to have suffered from this disease.

Dr Suraj Bharti, a dermatologist from Delhi, explains that vitiligo is actually a type of skin disease or skin disorder in which small or large white patches appear on the skin in one or more parts of the body. This condition can affect any part of the body. Initially, these white patches start forming on the skin of the patient in the form of small white spots, which start spreading. Although it is a rare condition, in certain types of vitiligo, the colour of the skin of most parts of the body may also change or become white. Due to this problem, sometimes along with the colour of the skin, the colour of the hair in the affected area and the colour of the skin inside the mouth can also change.

Vitiligo is also known as "White leprosy". Many people make the mistake of considering it leprosy. Even today, a large section of people considers it a contagious disease, and avoids contact with people suffering from this problem or their belongings and even sitting near them. But, vitiligo is not contagious.

Dr Bharti explains that usually any type of white spot is called vitiligo in medical terms. He explains that, when due to any disease or other reasons, the cells that create melanin, which gives colour to the skin, start getting destroyed or the production of melanin stops due to any other reason, then the chances of developing vitiligo increases. Many reasons can be responsible for vitiligo, some of which are as follows:

Having an autoimmune disease, in which our body's immune system starts harming our own body. When this happens, many times the melanocyte cells i.e. melanin-producing cells in the body get damaged or destroyed, due to which white-coloured patches start forming on the skin. It is considered to be one of the most prevalent causes of vitiligo.

It can also happen due to genetic reasons i.e. due to someone already having this disease in the family. Although this is a very rare cause for developing this disease.

Due to the side effects of excessive sunlight on the skin several times, exposure to industrial chemicals, any type of skin allergy or skin diseases like eczema, psoriasis or tinea versicolor or due to any disorder in which the melanin cells in the skin are destroyed, the disease can occur.

Due to lack of nutrition in the body, carelessness in diet, stress and accumulation of harmful toxins in the body, this problem can be seen in the skin.

Also read: Dehydration can cause problems, even during winters

Dr Bharti explains that on the basis of the causes and effects of vitiligo, its following types have been considered:

Common Vitiligo (Generalized): This is the most common type of problem. In this, white spots or macules start appearing on some parts of the body. It can occur in any part of the body and can develop at any time. At the same time, its development can stop on its own at any time.

This is the most common type of problem. In this, white spots or macules start appearing on some parts of the body. It can occur in any part of the body and can develop at any time. At the same time, its development can stop on its own at any time. Segmental Vitiligo: In this, white spots are formed only on a particular part or segment of the body. In most cases, it spreads on the skin for one to two years after its onset, but after that, it stops growing on its own.

In this, white spots are formed only on a particular part or segment of the body. In most cases, it spreads on the skin for one to two years after its onset, but after that, it stops growing on its own. Mucosal Vitiligo: In this, white spots start forming on such parts of the body where there is a mucus membrane.

In this, white spots start forming on such parts of the body where there is a mucus membrane. Focal and Universal Vitiligo: Both these are considered rare types of vitiligo. Their cases are seen in relatively small numbers. In focal vitiligo, small white patches are formed on the skin in certain parts of the body, which are always small in size and do not grow much. In universal vitiligo, white spots are seen in about 80% of the body, which can affect almost all parts of the skin.

Both these are considered rare types of vitiligo. Their cases are seen in relatively small numbers. In focal vitiligo, small white patches are formed on the skin in certain parts of the body, which are always small in size and do not grow much. In universal vitiligo, white spots are seen in about 80% of the body, which can affect almost all parts of the skin. Acrofacial Vitiligo: In this condition, white spots appear on the face, hands and feet.

Dr Bharti explains that the treatment of vitiligo depends on many factors like the cause of the problem, its type and effect, the physical condition of the victim (whether they have any other disease or problem.) and their age etc. Based on them, this problem is treated with treatments like medicines, depigmentation therapy, light therapy and skin grafting.

With the right treatment at the right time, a large number of people get relief from this problem. Apart from this, along with treatment, the victim is also advised to improve their lifestyle and diet. He explains that if vitiligo is caused due to skin disease or disorder, many times the skin of the affected area becomes very sensitive, such as there can be more itching or irritation due to sunlight being felt. In such situations, the use of any kind of cream, makeup product, skin care product or spray etc. on the affected areas can cause problems. Therefore, before using any product at these places, it is important to know about all the precautions, allergies, amount of chemicals etc. in them.

It is better to use a product which does not harm this type of sensitive skin. But first of all, it is necessary to consult a doctor as to what kind of product people can use on the affected area. Along with this, it is very important that no medicine or cream should be used without medical consultation because it can have adverse effects. He explains that in some special circumstances, the victims are also told to avoid certain types of diets. He explains that it is very important that a doctor should be consulted immediately if white spots start appearing on the skin of any part of the body.