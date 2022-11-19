Hyderabad: Although Vitamin D deficiency in the body is considered a common problem, which is seen in people of all ages around the world. But in the last decade, due to an insufficient diet and lifestyle and other reasons, the number of people suffering from this problem is increasing and triggering other issues among people. At the same time, Covid-19 infection has increased the cases of this deficiency, and the diseases and problems caused due to it even more. According to research, it has been confirmed that Vitamin D deficiency is being seen prominently as a side effect of Covid-19.

Generally, people think that Vitamin D is essential for the body only to keep the bones healthy. It indeed plays a very important role in keeping bones healthy, but the need and benefits of Vitamin D are not limited to bones only. It is very important to have the right amount of Vitamin D in the body for its development, protection from diseases and the smooth functioning of multiple bodily systems. At the same time, the lack of this nutrient in the body can cause not just physical but also many mental problems.

Although partial deficiency of Vitamin D is a very common problem in people of all ages, if this deficiency increases, it can act as a trigger for many diseases and also affect the immune system of the body. It is a matter of concern that at present, cases of excessive deficiency of Vitamin D in people are being diagnosed. Doctors believe that cases of severe deficiency of vitamin D are seen in people suffering from corona infection because their immune systems have been greatly affected due to the effects of infection.

In the year 2020, according to the data provided in research done by the University of Chicago, about 20 per cent of the people who were deficient in Vitamin D were found to be Covid-19 positive. It was also confirmed in another research that the deficiency of Vitamin D in the body can make people vulnerable to Corona infection.

According to the data received, before the Corona period, about 40 per cent of cases of Vitamin D deficiency were being reported in the people, now this number has increased to more than 90 per cent. Excessive deficiency of Vitamin D in the body is considered one of the visible effects of Covid-19 by physicians.

Dr Rashid Khan, an orthopedic doctor from Lucknow says that many people who have been suffering post being diagnosed with Corona are facing the problem of immunomodulation in the body. Due to the effects of infection on their immune system, people are facing many types of pain and problems in the body, but there is also a problem in the proper absorption of nutrients from the diet in their body and its effects are visible on their bodies.

He explains that Vitamin D helps in the absorption of minerals like calcium, phosphate and magnesium and many other nutrients in our body. Due to this not only do our bones and muscles remain strong but problems related to the heart, kidneys and many other parts of the body are also prevented. Along with strengthening our immunity, it also works to regulate many hormonal functions in the body.

In such situations, a deficiency of Vitamin D in the body can cause or trigger mild and complex diseases related to bones and many other physical and sometimes neurological disorders or problems.

In a study published in Medical Journal Nature in the year 2021, it was mentioned that in countries like India, Afghanistan and Tunisia, about 20 per cent of the population is suffering from Vitamin D deficiency. It was also mentioned that by that time about 49 crore people in India had a huge deficiency of Vitamin D. Dr Rashid explains that when there is a deficiency of Vitamin D in the body, very common symptoms are usually seen in people like:

Persistent fatigue and lethargy.

Pain in bones, back and joints.

Hair breakage and loss.

Mood changes.

Excess of stress.

Weak immunity.

Non-healing of any injury or wounds, etc.

Since these symptoms are very common, most people do not pay any attention to them in the initial stages, but if the deficiency of Vitamin D in the body becomes excessive, then the intensity of these symptoms becomes more visible. At the same time, the possibility of developing many other diseases in the body also increases. Vitamin D deficiency in the body is generally considered responsible for complex autoimmune, neurological, heart and even cancer diseases. Due to its deficiency, there can be complications during pregnancy many times and the development of the fetus can also be affected.

He explains that eating right, especially eating Vitamin D rich foods, such as milk, cow's milk, dairy products like curd, cheese, butter, eggs, orange juice, mushrooms, whole grains, soya products, cod liver oil and fish or seafood such as oysters and prawns etc. and by spending at least 20 to 30 minutes in the sun daily and taking the help of supplements if needed, vitamin D deficiency can be avoided or prevented.

But at the same time, he also explains that before spending time in the sun, it is also important to know in which season, and at which time sunlight is beneficial for the supply of Vitamin D. Actually, the intensity of sunlight varies in every season, and spending too much time in the sun during the wrong season or too much sunlight can cause skin related and some other problems as well. He says that it is beneficial to receive sunlight in the morning i.e. till 10 o'clock in the summer season, whereas in winter one can sit in the sun till the afternoon.

Regarding the need and benefits of supplements, Dr Rashid explains that Vitamin D supplements should always be consumed only after consulting a doctor. Because excessive intake of Vitamin D in the body can also have adverse effects on health.