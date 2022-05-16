Varicose Veins is a condition in which the veins are swollen and enlarged and appear blue or dark purple in colour. It is mostly, noticed in the lower limbs (around the ankle, back of the knee). Dr Janhvi Kathrani, Physiotherapist, Alternative Medicine Practitioner and Yoga Teacher explains, “Veins carry deoxygenated blood from different parts of our body to our heart from where it is sent to the lungs for infusing oxygen. Prolonged standing can lead to stagnation of this blood around the lower part of the legs, and this is called as Varicose veins. These are commonly seen in professions like traffic policemen, housewives who stand for long hours, bus conductors, salesmen etc.”

What are the symptoms?

Varicose veins can cause a variety of symptoms, including:

Aching, heavy and uncomfortable legs

Appearance of spider veins (telangiectasia) in the affected leg

Swollen feet and ankles

Burning or throbbing in legs

Muscle cramps in legs, particularly at night

Dry, itchy and thin skin over the affected vein

Pain after sitting or standing for a long time

Since prevention is better than cure, it is recommended to maintain a healthy weight, exercise regularly and avoid standing for long hours to prevent the development of varicose veins. Some treatments may include:

Compression socks or stockings: Compression socks or stockings apply enough pressure to the legs to allow for easy blood flow and reduce swelling.

Surgery- Ligation and stripping: Most surgeons use a technique called ligation and stripping, which involves tying off the vein in the affected leg and then removing it.

Sclerotherapy: Sclerotherapy is usually suitable for people who have small to medium-sized varicose veins. The treatment involves injecting a chemical into veins. The chemical scars the veins, which seals them closed.

Things to remember

Dr. Janhvi Kathrani recommends the following tips:

do not sit or stand for long. Continuous hanging of the legs can worsen the case because of the accumulation of more blood at the ankle and feet area.

do not eat sugar and monitor your protein intake.

do not think of it as a temporary issue. Be alert and active for the care.

do not wait for the pain or complications to appear, especially if you have a family history or you stand for long hours.

do not lift heavy weights as it may require strength and healthy blood circulations.

do not massage the part on your own or on the advice of a non-medical person. Please, seek expert advice and consultation.

walk daily or 5 days a week at least.

stretch your legs and feet every day, especially after long hours of sitting or standing.

breathing exercises to maintain good oxygen levels in the blood circulation.

elevate the legs above the level and relax!!!

