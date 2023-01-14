Hyderabad: Makar Sankranti is celebrated in numerous ways and under different names in all Indian states. Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 14 and 15, 2023, this year. A day to indulge in delicacies like sesame-and-peanut-based-Chikki and Khichdi as well as savoury fare, the festival is also known as Thai Pongal in Tamil Nadu and Uttarayan in Gujarat. Here are some of the most popular foods that are prepared nationwide during Makar Sankranti.
'Tilgul or Tilkut':
Sesame seeds and jaggery are used to make the dessert Tilgul. Both of these ingredients are renowned for their ability to keep you warm during the bitter weather and for their host of additional health advantages. Gaya in Bihar is well known for its sweet and crisp Tilkut. In various parts of north India, other variations of the sweetmeat created with a variety of ingredients are also referred to as Gajak. (ANI)
'Khichdi':
On Makar Sankranti, eating Khichdi with Ghee is seen as auspicious and is said to bring luck and prosperity. Yogurt, Papad, Bharta/Chokha (mashed processed vegetables), pickles, and other condiments are just a few of the many sides that go well with Khichdi. (ANI)
'Laddoo':
Wheat, Ghee, and sugar are the components of Laddoo, a particular type of sweet ball. Laddoos are a popular food item on Makar Sankranti, just like other festivities. A variety of Laddoos made from chickpea flour, sesame, coconut, sugar, and jaggery are enjoyed by people of all ages. (ANI)
'Puran Poli':
Puran Poli is served during Makar Sankranti in Maharastra. It's prepared with whole wheat flour, Ghee, and a sweet filling of Chana Dal and jaggery. (ANI)
'Gudpapdi':
Gudpapdi is another popular traditional dish served during Makar Sankranti. This delicacy is made with whole wheat flour, Ghee, and jaggery. It is cut into tiny squares or diamonds, which are then thinly rolled out and deep-fried in Ghee until crisp and golden brown. (ANI)