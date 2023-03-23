New Delhi: Body language is an unspoken part of communication, which can often be misinterpreted when dating, but can reveal true thoughts and feelings when properly understood. A dating app collaborated with a body language expert, Adrianne Carter to 'decode' body language for singles to better understand their date and the unconscious signals they emit.

It recently asked some of its members to reflect on how they interpret different body language signals, from slouching to playing with their ear lobes or crossing their legs. This was then analysed by Adrianne to reveal the five dating body language 'personalities' to look out for when you're on a date.

The Smooth Operator: 'The Smooth Operator' is someone who likes to keep their options open. They can often be seen on a date preening their hair, directing their feet toward others (or the door), and having what appears to be a constant smirk on their face. The way this dating personality walks is easy to identify them, as they have a swagger or strut in their step. Everything's on their terms - they are often methodical in their approach to dating and are true smooth talkers.

The Real Deal: 'The Real Deal' understands the assignment - their words and actions are always aligned. On a date, their smiles are genuine, they have open and relaxed posture such as open arms and relaxed shoulders. 'The Real Deal' maintains the right amount of eye contact to convey that they are truly interested, by asking the right questions, listening to your answers, and answering your questions too. They can often be seen on a date leaning into the other person, relaxed in their posture, or even with a little bit of touching on the upper arm or knees.

Through their open body language, they are likely to give an eyebrow flash to their date to show their keenness for future dates. They're most likely looking to find common ground with their match by being upfront about what they're looking for when dating and are the most authentic in their interactions.

The Cryptic: 'The Cryptic' can seem aloof and distracted on a date. Their posture will be stiff, they'll keep their distance physically and place barriers between themselves and their date, by keeping their chin high or leaning away.

When dating, this personality has a tendency to arrive late, go on their phone, and rarely take the lead in making arrangements for the date or shaping the conversation while on the date itself! They're present in person but might display behaviours that give off an uninterested or unavailable vibe. Adrianne says someone may be acting this way because they genuinely aren't into you, but it might also be their way of trying to 'play it cool' or playing hard to get.

The Grafter: 'The Grafter' is tactile on a date and will make their interest clear by leaning in and intensely gazing at their match. They convey enthusiasm and engagement with a full, upright posture. 'The Grafter' puts a lot of effort into dating and may come across as too keen, too soon, when trying to win their date over. However, Adrianne says responsiveness (which might be misunderstood as being too keen) is actually viewed as one of the most attractive qualities by daters. This person tends to instigate dates, ask lots of questions and be eager to please.

The Overthinker: 'The Overthinker' is someone who's a bit unsure of themselves and is more hesitant when it comes to dating. On a date, they tend to fidget, might have their arms folded and sometimes laugh nervously or go red. They will often avoid eye contact, be a bit awkward and bite their nails or lips.

This dating personality will come across as self-conscious, freeze if asked a question that they don't know the answer to, or at the other end of the spectrum, be hyperactive and ramble. Some may assume that 'The Overthinker' was uninterested, but Adrianne confirms they're in fact more dependent on other people. Adrianne continues to say that surprisingly, one way to combat nervousness is to share how you're feeling with your match.

Adrianne Carter AKA The Face Whisperer says: "There are several myths about body language that young singles can keep in mind for their first date. One key myth to dispel is the suggestion that first impressions are always right. This is not necessarily the case - many first dates can be daunting and when given the opportunity to relax, people tend to show their true selves as you get to know them better." To help you spot the signs of attraction during the dating period, here are the top body language tips that show your date is into you:

Eyebrow flash: Eyebrows lift with a smile, show them they are into you!

Eyebrows lift with a smile, show them they are into you! Mirroring: When two people are in sync they often copy their body language.

When two people are in sync they often copy their body language. Double eye contact: Catch someone's eye, look away, then look again to ooze flirtiness.

Catch someone's eye, look away, then look again to ooze flirtiness. Licking lips (female): Makes them glossier and a receptive sign whilst on a date.

Makes them glossier and a receptive sign whilst on a date. Showing forearms (male): This can be taken as a sign of confidence and strength. (IANS)

