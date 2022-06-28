Vitiligo is a chronic skin condition that causes pale white patches on the skin. Lack of Melanin, a pigment found in the skin, causes Vitiligo. Although this condition can affect any part of the body, the patches are most commonly seen on the face, neck, hands, and skin creases. It can also appear on the lips, tips of fingers, and genital areas.

Vitiligo affects people of all skin colours, but it may be more visible in people with a darker skin tone. This disorder is not fatal or infectious, and while it is classified as an autoimmune disorder, it is rarely associated with problems in other endocrine organs such as the thyroid or adrenal glands. However, vitiligo can cause stress and low self-esteem. Also, it is difficult to predict how this disease will progress. In most cases, pigment loss spreads to cover the majority of the skin. It is rare for the skin to regain its colour.

What are the signs and symptoms?

The signs and symptoms of vitiligo can appear at any phase of life. These include:

Loss of skin colour in patches, usually seen first on the face, hands, arms, legs, and feet

Early paling of body hair, including hair on the lashes brows and face, if the areas are involved.

Thyroid and Adrenal gland problems.

The condition does not usually have any symptoms like itching or pain.

Detection of vitiligo

A dermatologist detects vitiligo with the help of a skin examination. In order to rule out other skin conditions, the doctor will look for symptoms associated with them, such as other Hypopigmentary Disorders like eczema or healing psoriasis lesions. The doctor will most likely examine every area of your skin to determine which type of vitiligo you have based on where the patches appear.

Patches are easy to spot on dark skin. However, since there is less distinction between affected and unaffected skin in lighter-skinned people, the doctor may use a tool called a Wood lamp (which emits ultraviolet light) to closely look at the patches. It also helps in differentiating between loss of pigment and reduction in colour.

The appearance of lightened patches and the patient's medical history are sufficient to diagnose vitiligo. Doctors may, however, recommend additional tests for confirmation. A skin biopsy, for example, will reveal whether or not melanocytes are present. The absence of melanocytes can be used to confirm a vitiligo diagnosis.

A skin biopsy can also reveal whether the patient has hypopigmented cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, a type of skin cancer. A blood test is often recommended by doctors to determine whether the condition is caused by an underlying autoimmune disease, such as anaemia or type 1 diabetes. Because of its association with other autoimmune diseases and endocrinopathies, patients with suggestive signs or symptoms may require additional testing to rule out an underlying condition. Thyroid, diabetes mellitus, pernicious anaemia, Addison disease, and alopecia areata have all been linked to vitiligo.

Is there a cure?

There is no curative treatment available yet for vitiligo, treatment can be given for the symptoms to halt or slow the discoloration process and restore colour to the skin. The goal of the symptomatic treatment is to achieve an even skin tone by either restoring colour (repigmentation) or removing the remaining colour (depigmentation). Some of the most common treatments for vitiligo include camouflage therapy, repigmentation therapy, light therapy, and surgery.(With agency inputs)