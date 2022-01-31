There can be many reasons behind the appearance of dark circles on the face. Harry Sehrawat, Co-Founder of a leading feminine hygiene brand states that the skin under the eyes is thinnest which makes it vulnerable to getting dark easily over time, the causes of which include hyperpigmentation, poor blood circulation, loss of vitamin C, etc. Besides this, in the current times, where everyone’s screen exposure has greatly increased, all thanks to the COVID pandemic, that too is a reason causing dark circles. Hyperpigmentation and puffiness are hard to eradicate but there are ways to minimise their appearance, as well as unpack those under-eye bags. Harry suggests a few tips to tackle the problem:

Applying brightening skin creams

Given that the skin under the eyes is thinnest, it requires tender treatment. Creams that are rich in Vitamin C, retinoids, and hyaluronic acid are proven to be beneficial in reducing dark patches under the eye.

Under eye lightening and Glow Cream

An Under eye cream helps in reducing fine lines, dark circles and puffiness while its hydrating ingredients help soothe puffiness. Hydrating molecules draw moisture into the skin for long-lasting hydration. Additionally, this safe and effective formula offers a visible difference in 3-6 weeks. Before choosing the creams, always consult the dermatologist as some products can behave differently with different skin types.

A cold compress

A cold compress goes a long way in reducing puffiness and helps shrink dilated blood vessels. A cold jade roller or ice cubes wrapped inside a muslin cloth can be used for approximately 20 minutes. Dampening a washcloth with cold water also helps when put under the eyes for 20 minutes. This process should be repeated if the cloth becomes warm or if the ice melts.

Soaked tea bags

Applying cold tea bags under the eyes is another great way to combat dark circles. Tea contains caffeine, and antioxidants that stimulate blood circulation to leave a soothing effect beneath your skin.

Soak two black or green tea bags in hot water for five minutes. Then keep it in the refrigerator for 15 to 20 minutes. Once the tea bags are cold enough, apply them to your closed eyes for 10 to 20 minutes. Afterward, rinse your eyes with cool water and keep them closed for another 10 minutes for a long-lasting effect.

Cucumber

Cut two slices of cucumber and place them on your eyes for 10-15 mins. The cooling properties of cucumber help lighten the dark circles and reduce the puffiness around the eyes. Cucumber has high water content and its consumption keeps your body hydrated. It contains collagen-boosting silica, skin-strengthening sulphur along with vitamins A, C, E, and K, which increase the elasticity of blood vessels and helps alleviate dark circles.

Add some extra hours to your sleep

The easiest yet best remedy to reduce dark circles is sleep. A sleep-deprived eye will always look tired, no matter how much concealer is used.

Besides these, treatments can be used to treat dark circles but healthy habits go a long way. Eating healthy, staying hydrated, and getting the right amount of sleep is important for your eyes.

(With IANS inputs)

