There are various situations that can affect our mental health so much that it can appear as a shock or trauma. Situations such as the death of a loved one, becoming distant from someone, illness, violence, failure, natural calamity or disability are some of the examples that can be a cause. Also, if the condition is ignored in the initial stages, it can become severe and take the form of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Therefore, every year, to make people aware of trauma and its effects on our lives and that of our loved ones, 17th October is observed as World Trauma Day. This year, the theme of the day is “Timely Response Saves Lives”.

Symptoms Of Trauma

The World Health Organization says that trauma is the largest and leading cause of death and disability worldwide. Trauma cannot be defined as a single condition, since it affects one’s social, mental, physical and emotional health as well as their behaviour. The following symptoms are usually seen in a person suffering from trauma:

Anger, irritability and mood swings

Sadness, despair

Loneliness

Loss of interest in anything

Social isolation

Fear, worry

Sleeplessness

Being startled

Distrust

Emotional trauma

Major Cause Of Trauma

Road accidents are considered to be the major cause of trauma across the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 50 percent of road accidents occur in developed countries.

Talking about India, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in the year 2013, about 1 lakh 37 thousand people were killed in road accidents. Since then this number has been increasing continuously. Every year, about 5 million people die from injuries across the world. In India alone, it is estimated that one million people die and 20 million are hospitalized every year due to injuries.

Apart from road accidents, cancer and cardiovascular diseases are also considered among the main causes of trauma in our country.

What Precautions Should Be Taken?

As we all know, ‘Prevention is better than cure’, to avoid a situation like trauma, taking necessary precautions and following the safety rules is important.

Follow road safety rules, traffic signals and traffic rules.

Always wear a helmet when driving a two-wheeler. Both the people riding a two-wheeler must use a helmet.

Do not use your mobile while driving.

Pay special attention to the safety of kids in the house. keep them away from electronics and switchboards, as well as sharp objects.

Be careful yourself and with children on stairs, balconies, terraces and windows.

Be aware of life-saving techniques for emergency situations such as CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation)

Always keep a first aid kit handy at home and in your vehicle.

How to Help a Trauma Victim?

People can recover from traumas if timely care and assistance is given to them. But it is important for the family and friends of the victim to not lose their hopes and stand by them even in the worst-case scenarios. Caretakers must be patient with the sufferer Along with this, efforts should be made to maintain the confidence of the victim and to keep the environment around him pleasant. Help them to try to overcome their fears and move on with life.

