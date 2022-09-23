Hyderabad: Sleep is essential for human health. In our times, getting a good amount of sleep after the day's toil at the office or in the fieldwork is all the more important to rejuvenate ourselves for the next day. Studies show that at least seven hours of sleep a day is good for health. What if one suffers from insomnia or can't readily go to sleep? The following oil massages can be handy.

Champak Oil: Champak oil is the go-to oil used by Indians for massages to induce sleep after a day's toil. Experts recommend massaging the head with a few drops of champak oil after washing the head with warm water. The fragrance is said to relieve stress and anxiety.

Frankincense: The essential oil relaxes the brain and helps relieve stress and anxiety. It is recommended to put four to five drops of oil in a small bowl and keep it in the bedroom and smell it after pouring on a cotton ball soaked in lavender oil before going to bed. The therapy is said to calm the mind and treat insomnia.

Benzoin Essential: This oil made from benzoin helps to ease breathing and induce sleep. A cotton swab soaked in can be smelled before going to bed. It is also said to treat insomnia caused by stress and bronchial inflammation. Sandalwood oil also is also believed to work as a medicine for insomniacs with high blood pressure. For those who wake up repeatedly at night, adding three to four drops of valerian root oil in a bowl and keeping it in the bedroom can be helpful.

