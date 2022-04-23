Be it summer or winter, each season affects our body in a different way. People of all ages need to be cautious of the changing weather, since carelessness can take a toll on our health. If we talk about summers, dehydration and skin-related issues are very common and especially for babies witnessing the season for the first time, parents need to be extra cautious. Therefore, here are a few tips that will help parents take better care of their newborn baby this summer season.

Common problems faced by little ones in summers

Dr. Anuja Dagar, a pediatrician based in Haryana, informs that during the summer season, skin problems can bother babies below the age of 1 year. Besides skin issues, parents often lay their baby right under the fan or in front of an AC or cooler, due to which the baby can catch cold and have a runny nose. Therefore, the baby must always be kept in a well-ventilated room and should not be exposed to the direct air of cooler, fan or AC. Even if he/she is lying in a room with AC, the temperature should be controlled and not too cold.

Dr. Anuja says that the diet of a baby older than 6 months, who has begun consuming solid foods, also requires special attention during this season. Carelessness in his/her diet can lead to constipation and other digestive issues. Therefore, as far as possible, feed them semi-solid food like porridge and lentil water, which along with nourishing, also fulfils their body’s water requirement.

On the other hand, if we talk about babies below the age of 6 months, who are completely dependent on mother’s milk, it is important for the mother to breastfeed the baby at regular intervals so that the baby’s body remains well hydrated. Alongside, it is also important for the mother to not lower the intake of water and other fluids as well as have a nutritious diet, that is easy to digest.

When and how much water should be given?

Dr. Anuja mentions that mother’s milk contains more than 80 per cent of water, which is why there is no need to feed water to the baby separately. Besides this, for some babies who begin consuming formula milk in the initial months, their body’s water requirement is also fulfilled since the milk is prepared by dissolving the formula in water. However, if the baby’s body is dehydrated due to any reason, only clean and boiled water should be fed in the quantity recommended by the pediatrician.

Similarly, if we talk about the water requirements of a baby 6-12 months old, who along with a solid diet is being fed breast milk, his/her body’s water requirements are fulfilled to a great extent with the help of the milk. However, if the temperatures are too high outside and the child is physically very active, a small amount of water at short intervals can be given.

How to avoid the effect of heat on the skin?

Dr. Anuja suggests that during summers, it is important to make the baby wear loose cotton clothes only. This will prevent them from sweating, the accumulation of which can cause skin issues. At the same time, the problem of diaper rashes is also common during this season. The material used in making diapers can cause allergic reactions to the baby’s skin. Therefore, it is important that the diapers are changed at short intervals. Also, the baby must be left without a diaper for a while at least twice a day. Also, if possible, cotton cloth nappies must be used instead of diapers.

Bathe your baby daily in summers and if for some reason that is not possible, clean his/her entire body with a wet cotton cloth. Ensure that after bathing or cleaning, the baby’s skin is completely dry, post which, a chemical free and less fragrant talcum powder can be used in areas that sweat excessively such as armpits, neck and thighs.

Remember!

Dr. Anuja says that even after all the precautions, if rashes, bumps or any other skin-related symptoms are seen, contact a doctor immediately. Also pay attention to problems related to urination and bowel movements of the baby.

