Teenage is a sensitive stage in a person’s life, when there are a lot of hormonal as well as physical changes happening in the body. Also, its impact can be seen on a kid's mood and behaviour. Hence, they are easily irritated, angry and hostile.

Although these behavioural changes in teens cannot be stopped, efforts can be made to control their mood swings and their anger. Psychiatrist Dr. Renuka Sharma says that during adolescence, there are many changes that can be noticed in a child’s behaviour.

This is the age when children start becoming familiar with many new things and issues for the first time in their life. Also, they begin to feel pressured, pertaining to school, friends, family, society and social media. Their mind is full of questions and curiosities. Apart from this, they seek independence in everything. And when such curiosities, demands and wishes are not satisfied, their behaviour changes.

How To Tackle Teens?

Dr. Renuka mentions that at this age, it is very important for the parents to understand the kids’ way of thinking and their behaviour. Have such a relationship with them, where they can talk to you openly about everything.

Usually, when parents talk to their kids in a rude tone in anger, kids also respond to them in the same manner. Also, as mentioned afore, kids today have become quite sensitive and parents shouting at them in anger or explaining to them something in a loud voice can give rise to negative thoughts in their minds. But, if parents try to keep calm, talk to their kids in a soft tone and give them a chance to narrate their thoughts too, kids will be able to understand the point better.

Do Not Argue

Dr. Renuka says that when children are extremely angry, talking to them or explaining them anything is pointless. However, if parents begin to talk in the way their kid is talking, the latter may begin to argue in response and this can result in a heated argument. Therefore, if your kid is furious, avoid talking to him/her until he/she calms down.

Also Read: 10 Tips For Good Parenting

Listen To What They Have To Say?

In teenage, kids feel they are mature enough to take all their decisions and be independent and they do not like when parents push them to do things in a certain way. Also, many times, if parents are not able to spend time with their children, they begin to feel lonely and due to various reasons, they do not express their feelings openly. This can trigger anger inside them.

Dr. Renuka explains that it is very important for the parents to spend some time with their kids. Even if it is just a few minutes, try to create a space where they feel comfortable and confident enough to share their feelings openly. This resolves most of the problems and also builds trust between the two.

Besides, children should not always be made to feel that they are still very young. Rather, they should be given a chance to become self-reliant. This will not only help them develop the ability to make decisions, but it will also boost their self-confidence. This will also strengthen the bond between the parents and the child.

Teaching Them Through Behaviour, Not Through Words

Parents usually teach their children about good and bad habits, but they themselves do not follow it. What must be kept in mind here is that kids consider their parents their role model and knowingly or unknowingly, they try to adopt the same behaviour or mannerisms as their parents. Kids learn more from actions than words. Therefore, good habits like following a discipline, being gentle to others, having good behaviour and having a control over emotions, should be practiced at home as well. Looking at their parents, kids too will incorporate the same habits.

Monitor Your Kids Behaviour

Our expert says that after trying all this, your kids' behaviour may or may not be as desired, but these tips can be helpful to a great extent. She says that in today’s generation, since children are very sensitive, even small things or incidents can make them emotionally weak and thoughts of self-harm may arise in them.

This is why parents need to keep a close eye on their kid’s behaviour. Be observant if your child is furious, barely talks or expresses his/her feelings, doesn’t eat properly or has a tendency of harming himself/herself. In such a situation, counselling is considered a good option.

Also Read: 8 Signs That Show You're A Codependent Parent