Hyderabad: The first day of Diwali is celebrated as 'Dhanteras' or 'Dhantrayodashi'. Dhanteras represents the thirteenth lunar day from Krishna Paksha and it is considered the festival of wealth and prosperity. The auspicious Mahurat for purchasing items on Dhanteras begins on 22nd October at 6:02 pm and ends on 23rd October at 6:03 pm. Buying gold or silver on Dhanteras is considered auspicious, but it might not be affordable for everyone to buy jewelry, as most of the households operate on a budget and buying jewelry is a major investment.

Eesha Lkhwani, a noted Numerologist, Tarot reader, Vastu expert and manifestation coach from Gurugram shares a few tips regarding things you can buy on Dhanteras that are considered equally auspicious and are supposed to enhances chances of prosperity:

According to some ancient texts, a broom represents Goddess Mahalakshmi. Using a broom that has a 'Mauli' (A sacred thread dyed using vermillion and turmeric powder) tied to clean the house on Dhanteras brings prosperity to the house.

Buying stainless-steel utensils or brass utensils supposedly brings positive energy in the house. A brass pitcher filled with water is offered to Lord Dhanvantri as prasad and then later drank by the worshippers for good health.

Apparently, one rupee coins have abundant energy and offering 51 one rupee coins to Goddess Lakshmi is considered auspicious. Also, according to some beliefs, lighting 13 clay lamps using Ghee (clarified butter) outside the house provides positive energy.

Purchasing steel utensils and filling them with salt and sugar before bringing them inside the house is also considered auspicious in some places. Sprinkling cinnamon powder in clay lamps and blowing it inside the house while standing at the entrance is said to be prosperous.

After purchasing gold or silver coins, do tie it using a 'Mauli' along with a turmeric root before offering it to Goddess Lakshmi during Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras.

(The above views are mentioned by Numerologist Eesha Lkhwani, ETV Bharat does not take responsibility for the views mentioned.)