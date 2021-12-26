While being disheartened about the past and worrying about the future, people forget that happiness lies in enjoying the present. And a constant state of worry, be it related to career, relationships, family or life in general, can greatly affect mental health, including emotional and behavioural health.

Nandita, Founder, CEO and Counselor at Jaivik Wellness and mindfulness expert says that only the person who understands the importance of living in the present, without thinking about the past or future, can be most happy in life.

Why Is The Youth More Stressed?

Nandita says that most of the people who come to her for counselling are young and are stressed about their future lives. Apart from this, a large number of people are under depression because of past incidents related to their relationships, jobs, accidents or other episodes of violence, etc. All this affects their day to day activities and they are unable to find happiness.

Our expert explains that no one can be 100% successful or happy in life. This is the reason why people need to understand that they should not let such downfalls dominate their life. She usually advises people not to stick to such failures and keep moving ahead in life, thinking about every incident as a learning experience and that no problem in life can make you sad, unless you yourself want to be.

Tips To Stay Happy In Life

People should try to be happy in life by moving on from a bad or sorrowful incident in the past, but this is not easy for everyone. However, with the help of meditation, mindfulness exercises, etc. people can control their habit of worrying unnecessarily and stress less. Here are some tips Nandita suggests that can be followed:

Acceptance of failures and shortcomings

Do not disagree with the fact that you too can do certain things wrong and you can be the one to be blamed for what happened. At the same time, if you have made a mistake, you do not need to carry its burden for the rest of your life.

Nandita explains that once a person accepts his/her shortcomings, failures and circumstances, it becomes easy for them to move on. If we think about other people who have bigger problems than us or about those who are capable of receiving more than they get, it becomes easier to accept ourselves. This way, we will learn to be happy for others' success and participate in their happiness.

Do not disagree with the fact that you too can do certain things wrong and you can be the one to be blamed for what happened. At the same time, if you have made a mistake, you do not need to carry its burden for the rest of your life. Nandita explains that once a person accepts his/her shortcomings, failures and circumstances, it becomes easy for them to move on. If we think about other people who have bigger problems than us or about those who are capable of receiving more than they get, it becomes easier to accept ourselves. This way, we will learn to be happy for others' success and participate in their happiness. Reminisce the beautiful moments and stay positive

At times, we do feel very sad and negativity lingers over our minds. In such a situation, remember those moments of the past that were full of joy and warmth and all the beautiful memories you have had. School days, moments spent with family and friends or with someone special are bound to bring a smile to your face. Apart from this, positive thinking also keeps the person away from negative thoughts and sadness.

At times, we do feel very sad and negativity lingers over our minds. In such a situation, remember those moments of the past that were full of joy and warmth and all the beautiful memories you have had. School days, moments spent with family and friends or with someone special are bound to bring a smile to your face. Apart from this, positive thinking also keeps the person away from negative thoughts and sadness. Company of friends and family

When a person is in a state of stress, worry or depression , he/she begins to isolate from his friends and family, which is not right. At this time, one should stay close to their family and friends and seek their support. Share your thoughts and feelings with a family member or friend and spend some time with them. All your worries will automatically disappear.

When a person is in a state of stress, worry or , he/she begins to isolate from his friends and family, which is not right. At this time, one should stay close to their family and friends and seek their support. Share your thoughts and feelings with a family member or friend and spend some time with them. All your worries will automatically disappear. Music and meditation can also be helpful

In today’s fast-paced life, people do not have time even for themselves. However, tuning in to your favourite song or indulging yourself in things you like the most can help calm your mind and sort out most of your problems.

Apart from this, practising meditation and mindfulness regularly also helps in improving mental health. It is believed that a person who meditates regularly is better able to understand the forthcoming adversities and find a way to deal with them in advance.

Also Read: 3 Tips To Heal From The Loss Of A Loved One