The immune system of newborn babies is developing, which makes them susceptible to respiratory infections. But, you can take preventive measures to keep your child warm and safe. Newborn babies need extra care until their immune system becomes stronger to protect their bodies from the harmful effects of viruses and bacteria that usually become more active in the winter season. A drop in the temperature can aggravate different processes in the body, therefore, moms need to take extra care of newborn babies during winters. Therefore, here are a few tips that new moms can follow to take care of their little ones and protect them from the harmful effects of harsh winds blowing outside.

Keep the temperature warm in the baby's room

Use a portable heater in the baby's room to keep the temperature warm. But, since the air becomes dry due to the excessive use of a heater, keeping a humidifier to balance the moisture levels is important.

Apply moisturizer

The baby's skin is very sensitive and the harsh, dry, and cold weather can make the skin dry. Apply a good moisturizer to keep it soft and smooth. Choose a moisturizer made of milk cream and butter, especially for children. This will keep the skin of your baby soft.

Massage

Massage is important to keep your baby's skin soft and healthy. Massage helps to improve the blood circulation in the body, which in turn helps in boosting strength. Use a natural oil to massage the body of your child. Make sure the room where you massage the baby is warm.

Avoid using heavy blankets

You can comfort your baby by laying a light blanket to keep him/her warm. Avoid using a heavy blanket to cover your baby during winters because your baby would not be able to move his/her arms and legs while sleeping. In this process, your baby may pull it up on its face and this can cause respiratory distress. Thus, use a light blanket and keep the room temperature optimum.

Dress your baby comfortably

Choose a comfortable dress for your baby. Avoid wrapping your baby in thick sweaters, gloves, and socks. This will restrict their movement and he/she will become irritable. Choose clothes depending on the room temperature. The clothes should cover the baby but should not restrict movement. You can use light gloves and socks to keep your baby warm at night.

Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding is the most important activity that can keep your baby healthy. Breast milk consists of required nutrients and antibodies that will enhance the immune system of your baby and will protect him/her against diseases. During breastfeeding your baby will feel warm and cozy and it will be comforting for him/her.

Maintain proper hygiene

Mothers should be careful when handling newborn babies in winters. You will be the first point of contact for your baby. Therefore, make sure you keep yourself clean and healthy. Germs can easily enter your baby's body through your dirty hands. Therefore, make sure you wash your hands or sanitize them before attending to your baby. Also, ask the visitors to wash their hands too.

Take care outdoors

If you want to take your child outdoors make sure it is not freezing temperatures. Take your child out for fresh air only if the temperature is not too cold and remember to cover your baby properly before taking them out. Taking your baby out will help them get fresh air and will improve their health.

Common Issues That May Arise In Newborn Babies During Winters

Winter brings flu and other viruses that can easily spread and affect anyone. Common issues that may arise in newborns during winters include the following:

Influenza

Croup

Cough

Fever

Skin allergies

Digestive issues

Parents can take care of their newborn babies and keep them from various diseases that may affect them in the winters in the following ways:

Consult a pediatrician if your baby shows any symptoms of the aforementioned diseases or if you notice anything unusual.

Instead of allopathic medicines, which can have side effects, you can rather opt for homemade solutions if your baby is suffering from a cold. Check with the doctor prior to giving them any treatment.

Keep your baby well hydrated. Keep breastfeeding your baby and also feed them water if necessary.

Cuddle your baby lovingly and follow all the precautions.

Does Your Baby Need A Bath Every Day?

It is not necessary to give a bath to your baby every day. You can bathe your baby after 2-3 days in winter. However, you can sponge bathe your newborn every other day.

Check the temperature of the room before giving a bath to your baby. The room temperature should be warm and comfortable for your baby.

Check the temperature of the water. Make sure the water is not too hot or cold. The temperature of the water should be right for the body of your baby. Check the temperature by testing the water with your elbow or wrist.

Use mild soap and shampoo to bathe your baby in winter. Also, apply oil and moisturizer to the skin to keep it soft and prevent skin allergies.

(Dr. Anil Batra, Director, Pediatric, Madhukar Rainbow Hospital)

(IANS)

