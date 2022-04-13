Who would not fancy a cool drink in the scorching summer heat? But most of the cold drinks that instantly provide relief from the heat and quench our thirst contain high levels of sugar and although they satisfy our tastebuds, they are very harmful to our health. Therefore, no matter how high the temperatures are, doctors always advise avoiding them.

A Mumbai-based dietitian and nutritionist, Russhell George also says that people should avoid consuming drinks that have high sugar content, artificial colours, flavours and other such ingredients because they can cause problems related to bones, digestion, liver and heart.

Opt for consuming fresh and natural beverages

Russhell says that instead of the aforementioned beverages, it is rather healthy to consume nutritious and natural drinks, which not only keep the body hydrated, but also provide great benefits to health. Here are a few beverages recommended by our expert that you can consider consuming in summer.

Fresh fruit juice

Russhell George mentions that no matter what the season is, fresh fruits juices are very beneficial for health. Especially juice, smoothies and shakes made out of seasonal fruits are highly nourishing. When talking about the summer season, watermelon juice, wood apple drink (Bel sharbat), sweet lime juice and other such drinks provide vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other essential nutrients. Along with hydrating the body, these also help in boosting the body’s immunity and metabolism as well as in protecting from problems like heatstroke in the summer season.

Sweet lassi and salty buttermilk are also beneficial for health in many ways. Both are prepared out of curd , hence, they have pro-biotic properties. They also consist of many nutrients, vitamin A, C and E, minerals and antioxidative properties.

Coconut water is considered an ideal drink for all seasons and it is known to have many health benefits. It is rich in nutrients like magnesium, potassium and vitamin C. It not only helps in cooling down the body but also in maintaining health in many ways, including digestive health. Since it is low in calories, it is beneficial for weight loss. Coconut water

Many types of herbal sherbets are available in the market during summers such as those made out of rose, khus, sandalwood, etc. Apart from cooling down the body, they provide energy to the body and cut out physical and mental stress. However, before buying, check the label for the sugar content in them.

Consuming at least one glass of lemonade every day during summers not only hydrates the body but also lessens the effect of heat on the body. Apart from this, lemonade also provides relief from problems like heatwaves. Vitamin C , potassium and other minerals are also found in lemonade, which improves the body's metabolism and immunity. However, it is important to keep in mind that it should be consumed in a limit only.

Green tea is beneficial for health in many ways. Although doctors believe that it should not be consumed too much, consumption in limited amounts hydrates the body. It also consists of antioxidative and disease-resistant properties, hence helping in keeping infections, diseases and other infections at bay.

Russhell says aam panna is a very famous summer drink in India, made out of raw mangoes. Not just this, a similar drink is also made out of a pineapple. Apart from the properties of mangoes or pineapple, it consists of spices such as black salt, black pepper, cumin powder asafoetida and mint extracts, which gives the drink its medicinal properties. It is very beneficial in preventing the effects of heat and heatwaves as well as is good for gut health.

Consumption of thandai in the summer season helps in keeping the body cool naturally. Thandai is classified as a healthy beverage since it consists of dry fruits and spices such as black pepper, cardamom and saffron, all of which are medicinally beneficial, nourish the body and help in building immunity. Thandai

Sattu is basically a form of powder made out from a combination of roasted and ground pulses and cereals. It has a cooling effect on the body and consists of nutrients like protein, fiber, sodium, iron, magnesium and carbohydrates. Sattu can simply be added to water and consumed. It helps in lessening the effect of what on the body, enhancing blood circulation and providing energy to the body.

