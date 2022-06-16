Ayurveda uses numerous natural ingredients for the treatment of several diseases, infections and health conditions and one such ingredient is the Arjun fruit. In Ayurveda, the roots, bark, leaves and fruits of Arjun are used as remedies. Since it has a cool potency, its consumption helps in reducing the effects of kapha and pitta doshas.

The Arjun fruit is considered very beneficial in treating problems related to heart, blood, obesity, diabetes and ulcers, etc. The ETV Bharat Sukhibhava team spoke to Dr. Manisha Kale, Ayurvedic physician at Nirog Chikitsalaya, Mumbai, to know more about the benefits of the fruits and its uses in Ayurveda and here is what he informs.

Many types of vitamins, proteins and minerals are found in abundance in the fruit, which makes it beneficial for teeth, bones and skin. Also, not only the fruit, oil, powder and decoctions prepared from other parts of the tree also helps in dealing with certain health conditions. These are also used in the preparation of several medicines.

Also read: Can a healthy diet help control body odour?

Dr. Manisha informs that eating the Arjun fruit in desired quantity and as prescribed, helps in providing relief from many health conditions. Some of the benefits include:

The use of the fruit and bark of the tree helps in making the bones strong and also healing the fractures quickly. Besides its consumption, the application of the bark powder to bone injury and bandaging it heals the injury quickly. Arjun fruit is also effective in treating other bone diseases and problems.

Apart from the fruit, its juice is very good for heart health. The elements found in the fruit and leaves of the tree help in strengthening the heart muscles. It also enhances the functioning of the heart and maintains a proper heartbeat.

It helps in semen-related issues in men such as spermatorrhea and in the problem of excessive bleeding during menstruation in females.

Arjun fruit is useful in the condition of urinary obstruction. Consuming the decoction of Arjun fruit and its bark provides relief from urinary tract infections (UTIs), burning sensation during urination, and other related problems.

It is also effective in gut-related issues such as indigestion, gas, bloating, etc.

Consumption of the bark and fruit provides relief from the mouth and other ulcers. Along with this, problems related to teeth such as cavity, gum infection, bleeding, toothache and bad breath can also be treated.

Arjun fruit is also beneficial for skin diseases and problems such as acne, blemishes, freckles, wrinkles, etc.

Besides consuming the fruits, the application of a paste made out of Arjun fruit or its powder and honey on the face cleanses the skin and makes it healthy and glowing.

Dr. Manisha mentions that although there are many benefits of the fruit, bark and other parts of the Arjun tree, it is still necessary to consult a doctor before beginning its consumption as a medicine. Even though the Ayurvedic medicines are considered safe, consuming them without a doctor’s prescription can worsen the health condition.