Hyderabad: Tea lovers are present all over the world, but in India, a majority of people start their day by having a hot cup of tea. Tea is available in every house, hotel, nook and corner in our country. Usually, tea consists of ingredients such as milk, sugar, and tea leaves, but in many parts of the country, tea with unique flavours and ingredients that taste very different from the usual tea is also found.

In many states of the country, salted tea, saffron tea with dry fruits, tea made with dried spices and even tea with the flavour of 'Jaljeera' are considered popular drinks. Different people prefer different ingredients in their tea, such as some might like cardamom in it or some prefer basil, some like to add clove while some like adding ginger, some prefer it with more or less milk, while some just like plain classic tea.

Different people like different types of tea, like some people like cardamom tea, some basil tea, some clove, some ginger, some with more milk, some with less milk, and many people drink plain tea. Generally, the taste of tea or the spices used in it depends to a large extent on the atmospheric or seasonal conditions of the place it is being prepared in.

For example, tea made with ginger, cloves or other spices is mostly preferred in cold weather or hilly regions, whereas in areas where there is high humidity, people prefer to drink lemon tea or tea without milk. But the flavours of tea in our country are not limited to just milk or black tea. Take a look at those unique flavoured teas and how they are made.

Kashmiri Kahwa: Kashmiri Kahwa is very famous among the different flavoured teas. Kahwa is not just famous for its taste but also for its fragrance and its benefits for health. It is made and served using saffron, cardamom, cinnamon and different types of herbs and dry fruits, especially almonds. It contains natural antioxidants and many other medicinal properties.

Noon Chai: Not just the Kahwa, but the 'Noon Chai' of Kashmir is also very much liked by the people. 'Noon' means 'Salt', since the taste of this tea is salty, it is called Noon Chai. In fact, in Noon Chai, the water is boiled with tea leaves, cardamom and ginger first and later a small amount of baking soda is added to it. Due to this, its taste becomes salty. This tea is later served by adding hot milk and sugar to it and pistachios are put on top of the tea.

Butter Tea: Along with Nepal and Bhutan, Butter tea is also very popular among some remote Himalayan regions of India. This tea, known as 'Po Cha' in the Tibetan language, is consumed more in remote areas of Himachal and Uttarakhand, especially among certain tribes. It is made from butter made from yak milk, tea leaves and salt in areas where yak is present. It is generally made using common butter or ghee in most areas. This tea is also salty.

Lemon Tea: 'Lebu Cha' or Lemon tea is very popular in Bengal, it is prepared without milk and is also known as 'Masala Lemon Tea'. The speciality of this tea is the spices used in it. Apart from lemon, the spices that are usually used in it include 'Jaljeera' powder, black salt and black pepper. It tastes sweet, sour and spicy.

Hajmola Tea: People like the unique taste of 'Hajmola Tea' available at the Assi Ghat in Banaras. The spice mixture is prepared by mixing dry ginger, mint, black salt, black pepper, 'Hajmola' tablets and cloves with sugar. It is served with tea leaves mixed with lemon in boiled water.

Peppermint Tea: The residents and the pilgrims of Nathdwara, Rajasthan, enjoy the unique taste of peppermint tea or 'Pudina wali Chai'. The sharp taste of the mint gives a different flavour to this tea. At the same time, it is mostly served in 'Kulhad' or clay pots, due to which its aroma increases even more.

Iranian Tea: 'Irani Chai' or Iranian Tea is a popular drink in cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad in India. It is also called 'Dum Wali Chai', referring to the way the famous Biryani of Hyderabad is cooked by sealing its vessel with flour, in the same way, this tea is also prepared using steam. Irani Chai is made by boiling water and tea leaves together and then sealing the lid of the vessel using flour and cooking the concoction on a low flame for about half an hour.

Also, the milk and cardamom are boiled to the point where their quantity reduces to half. Later, condensed milk is added to the boiling milk and cooked again. People also add 'Khoya' or 'Mawa' instead of condensed milk. As the milk starts becoming grainy, it is taken off the gas. The sealed lid of the tea vessel is opened and sugar is added to it, and it's cooked further. While serving it, steamed tea is poured into the glass first, followed by the milk.

Sulaimani Chai: 'Sulaimani Chai' found in Kerala is not just known for its taste but also for its fragrance and health benefits. This tea has the fragrance and taste of clove, cinnamon and mint. It is considered good for increasing the immunity of the body and also provides many other benefits like keeping the digestive system healthy. To make it, cloves, cinnamon, mint leaves and cardamom are added to the water in a pan and cooked to the point where the water reduces to half. Then the heat is turned off and tea leaves are added to it. After about 3-5 minutes it is filtered and served with lemon juice and honey in it.

Meter Chai: Although South India, especially Tamil Nadu, is known for its filter coffee, people also like the taste of Meter Chai here. Meter Chai is made in the same way as coffee, but different types of spices are also added to it. To make this tea, a mixture is prepared by cooking the measured spices and tea leaves in water, as is done in filtered coffee. To serve it, tea solution is poured into a glass first, then hot milk is poured into it.