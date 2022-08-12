New Delhi: The Independence Day long weekend is coming up soon and you can make the most of it by planning a quick getaway to a gorgeous destination near you. Check a place off your bucket list, have an enriching experience, and come back rejuvenated. If this sounds like your ideal weekend, then read on for some cool suggestions from Airbnb.

Villa in the hills, Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Set against the backdrop of the river Beas, the breathtaking mountains, and lush green lawns, this stay is perfect for a short holiday in Manali. This five-bedroom, two-story, minimalistic stay is great for taking some time off, stepping away from the daily hustle, and focusing on yourself. You never know, the soothing mountain breeze, home-cooked pahadi meal, and a view that dreams are made of may just be what an enervated soul needs. But if you're looking for some outdoor activity, head out for a hike up the Jogni Waterfalls, take a helicopter ride, or simply enjoy peaceful walks around the area.

Staycation near Delhi, Gurugram, Haryana

You can gather your friends and family and spend some quality time together to make the most of a weekend. If you're looking for a luxurious getaway, then this Airbnb, beautifully designed, airy & thoughtfully equipped is just what the doctor ordered. If you're not up for a grand holiday, this tranquil stay is in a gated community and perfect for some family or me time.

Vacation with friends or family in Goa

Not up for a grand holiday? Then head to Goa, a place that can make any holiday feel like the grandest! And if you choose to holiday at this Portuguese-style boutique villa, it comes with its own private pool! What's more, the ethnically designed stay with all the modern amenities, overlooks the bright and blue Baga river, a feast for sore eyes. If you're a beach lover, there's plenty to choose from but if you'd rather sleep in, then so be it. For a quick getaway, say goodbye to all the busyness, feed your belly, and you will come out of it super content.

A designer duo's Shipping Container Home, Two Equals Living, Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Need those brain cells to get ticking? Some creative inspiration perhaps? A short holiday usually does the trick. For further motivation, check into this unique Shipping Container stay. Designed carefully by two design studios, the stay gives a lovely twist to living outdoors. For the backdrop, there is the lush and lovely mountain-scape of Dehradun. The stay is kid-friendly and offers all the amenities to keep them busy and entertained.

Chery Dolma's SEWA Homestay, Fiang, Ladakh, India

Need a dose of vitamin N? Head to the nature-rich mountains of Ladakh. For a truly local experience, check out the Chery Dolma Homestay, a SEWA initiative. You might need to club a few holidays in between the long weekend and Rakhi to make this quick trip happen. But when you feel the warm light of the sun hit your face, it will all be worth it. Although Ladakh is known for its mountains and breathtaking views, did you know it is also a foodie's paradise? So, while you enjoy treks to its many valleys, and visit the lakes, don't forget to treat your tastebuds to steamy momos and delicious thukpas.

Luxury stay in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

There's nothing quite like a quick trip to the city of gold. And the larger the group, the better! Besides shopping, the city has much to offer, from world cuisine to unmissable attractions and excursions. If you're looking for a luxurious getaway, opt for the BLVD stay with an enviable view of Dubai's skyline including the Burj Khalifa. Check-in and choose to stay in or go out. If you're looking to get the best of both worlds, what could be a better way than a four-bedroom stay, situated in the middle of it all, from where you can kick back with the top world food, drinks, and stunning views to soak in?

Rock and Stone Villa with Sea-View, Ko Pha-ngan, Surat thani, Thailand

If you're clubbing holidays together, take a trip to Thailand, a country that's pretty much on every traveler's wish list. In about four-five hours you can be in this gorgeous country that has so much to offer. If you wish to head to one of its famous islands, you can look at the Rock and Stone Villa, in Ko Pha-ngan, Surat Thani. With three luxurious bedrooms, large sitting areas, and an infinity pool that overlooks the magnanimous sea, this little escape will probably be something to write home about. (IANS)