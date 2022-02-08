Rhododendron or commonly known as Buransh in India, is a plant found in the hills of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Due to the medical properties present in it, many people also refer to it as ‘Sanjeevani’, i.e. a ‘cure-all plant’. Its flowers and leaves help in preventing diseases and regular consumption of its juice keeps the body nourished and healthy. Ayurveda too mentions many benefits of buransh.

Nutrients found in Rhododendron/Buransh

Potassium, calcium, vitamin C, iron, zinc and copper are found in abundance in the red-colored flowers of buransh. Besides this, phytochemicals like phenols, saponins, xanthoproteic, tannins and flavonoids are found in it. It also contains active compounds like quercetin, rutin, quinic acid and coumaric acid, which benefits health in many ways. Anti-diabetic, anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties are also found in Buransh.

The juice, squash, and the powder of the flowers and leaves is easily available in the market, especially in Ayurvedic medicine shops. Also, in places where buransh flowers grow, people make dips (chutney) and other such edible things out of it.

Health benefits of Buransh

The flowers and the leaves of the Rhododendron plant are used in both Ayurvedic and Homeopathic medicines. Due to the anti-inflammatory properties found in it, it is used to treat gout, rheumatoid, bronchitis and arthritis. Our expert Dr. Manisha Kale, a physician at Nirog Ayurvedic Hospital, Mumbai, explains that consumption of buransh in any form is beneficial in preventing anemia, weakness and improving bone health. Apart from this, buransh juice also provides relief from the burning sensation felt in the digestive tract due to indigestion or improper eating habits.

Anti-hyperglycemic properties are found in Buransh, which helps in controlling blood sugar levels. This is why, many times, diabetics are recommended to consume buransh juice. The plant’s leaves are used to treat problems related to prostate, kidney problems, inflammation in the urinary bladder, mouth ulcers and gastrointestinal tract. Dr. Kale says that buransh juice fulfills nutritional deficiencies in the body and also helps in improving the body's ability to work.

Beneficial in treating COVID

Recently, a study done regarding the benefits of buransh on COVID infection found that it is helpful in preventing and treating the infection. The research was carried out by IIT Mandi and New Delhi’s International Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB) and was published in the journal Biomolecular Structure and Dynamics. According to the researchers, phytochemicals found in buransh can help in the treatment of COVID-19 infection.

