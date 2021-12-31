Fish oil, especially cod liver oil is known to have great health benefits. Experts say that it has many medicinal benefits and the nutrients present in it help in protecting against many diseases as well as maintaining eye, bone, skin and hair health. Interestingly, one need not consume raw fish oil to acquire its benefits. It is easily available in the market in the form of supplements or capsules.

Nutrients found in fish oil

A Mumbai-based nutritionist, Dr. Dilshan Baba explains that fish oil, especially cod liver oil is one of the major sources of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins A and D. Fish oil contains eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) in addition to omega-3 fatty acids. It is also important to know here that omega-3 fatty acids obtained from fish are much better than those obtained from plants.

Omega-3 in plants is mainly found in the form of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). Although ALA is also a very important fatty acid, the health benefits of EPA and DHA are relatively higher in comparison. Apart from this, antioxidants are found in fish oil which protects the skin from free radicals as well as keeps the blood circulation proper. It also has anti-inflammatory properties.

Benefits of fish oil

Following are some of the benefits of consuming fish oil supplements, as mentioned by our expert and based on research pertaining to the same:

Omega-3 fatty acids present in fish oil are believed to help protect against heart diseases. Fish oil reduces the level of triglyceride i.e. lipid fat, which helps in increasing the levels of good cholesterol, i.e. High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL), by reducing the harmful Low-Density Lipoprotein (LDL). Omega-3 also helps in controlling the blood circulation in the body and reduces the formation of blockages, plaque and atherosclerosis in the arteries. This ultimately reduces the risk of heart attacks and other heart-related diseases.

According to research published in the Archives of General Psychiatry, omega-3 fatty acids present in cod liver oil protect against mental diseases like psychosis and schizophrenia. It can also help in reducing stress and depression and in dealing with other mental disorders. Fish oil is also helpful in boosting memory.

It can help in boosting the immune system and can help in preventing autoimmune disorders in the body. An autoimmune disorder is a condition in which the body’s immune system itself begins destroying the healthy cells.

The consumption of fish oil is also beneficial for eye health and helps in dealing with eye disorders and vision impairments. Previous research in the same regard has shown that fish oil provides relief in Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and experts believe that supplements too can be helpful for the same. Apart from this, omega-3 and vitamin D are also considered essential in maintaining good eyesight.

Its consumption during pregnancy is considered beneficial for both mother and fetus. Also, docosahexaenoic acid present in it helps in the overall development of the fetus in the womb, thereby reducing the risk of premature delivery.

Moreover, fish oil supplements can help in controlling blood pressure levels, reduce weight, reduce the risk of kidney-related problems, maintain skin and hair health and slow down aging.

Remember!

Dr. Dilshan Baba says that people must keep in mind that no supplement should be consumed unnecessarily or without a doctor’s advice since it can harm the body. Therefore, before considering taking fish oil supplements, consult your doctor first.

