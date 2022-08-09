Study finds why men face higher risk of most types of cancer than women
Published on: 2 hours ago
New Delhi : For unknown causes, men have greater rates of most cancers than women. A recent study suggested that the cause may be underlying biological sex differences rather than behavioural differences relating to smoking, alcohol consumption, food, and other factors. Men had an increased risk of most cancers even after adjusting for a wide range of risk behaviors and carcinogenic exposures. (ANI)
