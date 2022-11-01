Hyderabad: Every year November is observed as "Stomach Cancer Awareness Month" with the aim of making people aware of colon cancer and inspiring organizations internationally to discuss and research its treatment and diagnosis on an advanced level.

Colon cancer is generally classified as a relatively more complex cancer because in most cases people with this type of cancer do not recognise its early symptoms. And by the time the symptoms start making sense, this cancer does enough damage to the body. But if this cancer is detected at an early stage or in the first stage, it can be controlled with the help of medicines, treatment and therapy. With the aim of spreading awareness about stomach cancer around the world, the month of November is observed every year as “Stomach Cancer Awareness Month".

Even though medical science has made a lot of progress and in today's era, treatment of most types of cancer has become possible to a great extent if detected on time. But still, cancer is such a disease that strikes fear in the minds of most people. According to statistics, in the year 2019, about one crore people died due to cancer worldwide. Which was 20.9 per cent more than the year 2010.

On the other hand, if we talk about stomach cancer, in the year 2019, about 9,57,000 people died due to it. In the said year, 12.7 lakh cases related to this had come to notice. A report by the World Health Organization also states that an average of 7,2300 people worldwide lose their lives from colon cancer every year. In India, colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death. Colon cancer is considered to be the fourth most common cancer in India.

Stomach Cancer Awareness Month was established in the year 2010 by the organization No Stomach for Cancer (NSFC) with the aim of spreading awareness about stomach cancer. It is believed that colon cancer is a rapidly growing disease, and it needs to be discussed. That's why NSFC collaborated with the US Senate to establish "National Stomach Cancer Awareness Month". After which, until the year 2011, many more organizations gave their support to this event and participated in the activities during stomach cancer awareness month.

In the year 2012, the first annual No Stomach for Cancer Walk was organized, which included participants from 35 states of America and 10 countries around the world. The periwinkle blue ribbon was also designated for this purpose on the occasion as a symbolic representation. Experts say that colon cancer is considered complex cancer. Since the early symptoms of colon cancer are usually not visible very clearly, there is often a delay in recognizing its symptoms. Colon cancer is a condition in which cancer cells form in any part of the stomach. Usually, the gastroesophageal junction is most affected by this cancer.

Heredity is generally considered to be one of the most common causes of colon cancer. But the history of stomach ulcers at home, persistent inflammation or gastritis in the stomach, infection with a bacterium called H pylori, pernicious anaemia, certain types of polyps in the stomach, obesity and diet imbalance or disturbances and many other reasons also stomach cancer maybe.

Stomach cancer is also known in the common language as gastric cancer. There are considered to be four types. The most common of these are Adenocarcinomas. Apart from this, gastrointestinal stromal tumours, neuroendocrine tumours and lymphomas are other types of colon cancer. The symptoms of stomach cancer, in most cases and in the primary stage, its symptoms are not understood because they are very common and are also considered as symptoms of many diseases or conditions, such as:

Digestion problems.

An upset stomach or flatulence.

Loss of appetite.

Weight loss.

Abdominal pain or discomfort.

Upper abdominal discomfort.

Feeling full even when eating less.

General nausea and vomiting or sometimes blood in the vomit.

Feeling weak or tired.

Haemoglobin deficiency or anaemia.

Blood in the stool or black-coloured stools.

Difficulty swallowing food.

Excessive burping

During Stomach Cancer Awareness Month, various programs are organized throughout the month of November to raise awareness about stomach cancer and educate people about this disease. People are motivated to understand its symptoms at an early stage and not to ignore the common symptoms so that cancer can be detected on time and efforts can be made to prevent it. According to NSFC, if detected at an early stage, colon cancer can be controlled with the help of medicines and treatment.

Significantly, the purpose of this event is not only to educate and make people aware of the causes, risks, symptoms and treatment of colon cancer. Discussing the need for research for early and permanent diagnosis and treatment of colon cancer and making efforts for it is also included in the main objectives of this event.