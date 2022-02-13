Hyderabad: The initial years after birth are very crucial for a child and even minor carelessness can lead to various diseases and infections. And if these conditions are not attended to in time, they can get adverse. One such common problem in babies is sticky eyes. Often caused by a blocked tear duct, sticky eyes causes yellow discharge in the eyes of newborns and small babies. Let us know more about it.

Do not ignore the problem of sticky eyes in babies

Sticky eyes is not a worrisome condition and can be treated at home, unless other symptoms like redness or swelling begin to develop, which can be signs of other diseases or infections.

Pediatrician Dr. Kritika Kalia says that the problem of sticky eyes is common in newborn babies for up to one year. And this can be catered to with cleanliness and some precautions. However, if other symptoms like excessive stickiness, excessive yellow or white discharge, trouble opening eyes, redness or swelling around the eyes begin to appear, it can be a sign of an infection or disease.

Dr. Kritika explains that there can be many reasons considered for this condition, some of which include:

Ophthalmia neonatorum

This condition, according to our expert, is quite common in newborns. Its effect can be seen in children within 3-4 months after birth. The cause of this condition is usually attributed to carelessness in maintaining cleanliness during or after birth. The eyes may look watery, sticky, red and eyelids may appear swelled up.

Blocked tear duct

Blockage of the tear duct can also cause sticky eyes. The Nasolacrimal duct or tear duct is a small tube-like structure, which opens in the lower part of the nose. But, if this duct is blocked, tears begin to flow out of the eyes, instead of getting drained out of the nose in the throat and this can further lead of eye infection. Also, the risk of conjunctivitis increases, which also causes stickiness in the eyes.

This condition is very common and usually 20 percent of babies face this problem at birth. Although the problem may look serious, but it can be relieved by very gently massaging the upper part of the tear duct, 3-4 times a day and using antibiotic eye drops if advised by the doctor. Consult your doctor if the problem seems to get severe.

Dr. Kritika says that apart from this, the problem of sticky eyes can be due to other conditions like corneal infection, retinopathy of prematurity, stye or red bump on the eyelid or congenital cataract. If even despite all the precautions, if any symptoms related to eye infection begin to appear, consult your doctor immediately.

How to clean your baby’s eyes?

For cleaning your baby’s eyes, it is very important to keep a few things in mind, including: Always wash your hands thoroughly before touching your baby’s eyes Always use clean and lukewarm water and sterlized cotton piece to clean the eyes. Soak the cotton wool in the water, squeeze it and very gently wipe the eyes beginning from the inner corner to the outer one Do not use the same cotton more than once Saline water can also be used to clean the eyes. However, ask your doctor once prior to using it Eyedrops of any kind should not be used, unless prescribed by the doctor

Dr. Kritika says, “do not delay consulting a doctor if problems like redness, itching, fever, constant watery discharge, swelling of the eyelids, swelling in the nose and stickiness in the eyes begin to appear.

