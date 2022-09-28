Hyderabad: Surobhi Chatterjee, Amit Singh and Sujita Kumar underscore the importance of service bonds in provision of health care in India where they describe its challenges and then suggest way forward in their Correspondence published on the web on Aug 19, 2022. Therein they draw a map of the existing vacancies in public health care services and justify the bond enforced by various States to fulfil manpower deficiency.

As health is a State subject according to the Constitution of India, they can make their law; hence these are not uniform across the nation. Nevertheless, even if not uniform, there should be some rationality which can be achieved by getting inputs from all the interested stakeholders so as to widen the perspective.

When something as vital and dynamic as the health of the people is there for discussion on a table, our administrators should not provide one- way directions alone to young students and residents but construct a way for getting their feedback too. And when someone comes up with a genuine point -of- view, she should be provided proper redressal. With arrival of the tough bond conditions, new challenges emerge, e.g. many pre and para clinical seats and now even super specialty seats are almost regularly left vacant.

On the other hand, students and residents in some States are finding it difficult to fulfil their bond- conditions as the administrators are yet to arrange a proper seat due to various reasons. As several such cases end up at various Courts, a lesson should be learnt that when the executive performs their functions well, there may not be need to approach the judiciary.

The authors suggest improvement strategies and in point number 5 state that immediate and/or permanent recruitment should be made as most of the recruitment in rural settings occurs for a shorter duration. But that is an improper interpretation of the unfolding scenario. National Health Mission came into existence in 2005, initially as rural component alone and later on urban counterpart was added. As there is a provision of contractual recruitment in the National Health Mission, there may be a misperception that rural areas open up temporary job vacancies.

Moreover, we need to realize that besides this Centrally -sponsored programme, several other public sectors make regular appointments too. State government - through Public Service Commission - conducts its recruitment process for various top positions and rest are filled at local level which may be there for a certain tenure.