Having blackheads can be annoying and removing them at home can be a task. Besides blackheads, many people also experience whiteheads, which at times may look like acne and also known as closed comedones. Dr. Nisha Arya, a Dermatologist based in Chandigarh explains that when sebum, dead skin and dirt present in the skin clog the pores, whiteheads begin to appear. They can also appear as a result of not removing the makeup properly, improper skin care, pollution as well as hormonal problems such as PCOS.

Dr. Nisha says that the main reason for the occurrence of black and whiteheads is common, i.e. clogging of the pores and hence, exfoliation is the best way to avoid the problem. She says that using scrubs containing AHA, BHA or Benzoyl Peroxide is very beneficial. It helps in removing the sebum, dead skin and dirt from the skin to a great extent. And besides preventing blackheads and whiteheads, scrubbing also is beneficial in dealing with many other skin problems.

However, not just exfoliation, proper regular skin care also is helpful in preventing such skin-related conditions from developing. Cleaning the face with micellar water before going to bed and using a face serum containing retinol is highly beneficial in removing whiteheads. But remember, if the problem worsens, if you experience too many blackheads or whiteheads on the face, growing too quickly, consult a dermatologist.

Tips to remember

Beauty expert Savita Sharma says that blackheads and whiteheads can be easily avoided if the following things are taken care of in the daily routine:

Wash your face at least twice a day with clean water and a mild soap or face wash to remove oil and dirt from the face.

The skin should be moisturised and exfoliated regularly.

After coming back from venturing out, use a toner before going to bed. As far as possible, use an alcohol-free toner. In case toner is not available, rose water or cucumber juice can also be used.

Use sunscreen when stepping out of the house.

Avoid consuming junk food and food containing a lot of oil and spices.

Drink a lot of water throughout the day and consume a lot of fruits and vegetables .

. For makeup, always use safe and skin-friendly products. Also, remember to take off your makeup properly and completely before going to bed.

Always use a good quality makeup remover and as per your skin and type of makeup.

