Loss of appetite is common in summers, but skipping meals can result in lack of nutrients in the body. Although there can be many reasons of loss of appetite, including a certain illness, stress, mental issues, hormonal issues, digestive problems, lack of sleep, etc. But, experts believe that in the summer season, loss of appetite can also be attributed to lack of water in the body or hypothalamus.

Dr. Brajesh Kumar Singh, a Chandigarh-based Naturopath and Homeopath explains that loss of appetite is not just a symptom of disease, but can also cause many serious health issues. Since food consumption falls, our body does not get proper nutrients. Therefore, along with weakness, it can lead to several physical and mental problems. Moreover, the process of development in growing children may also be affected.

Dr. Brajesh says that keeping an eye on your diet is important during summers. In case of loss of appetite, instead of having three heavy meals a day, divide them into short ones and consume nutritious foods at short intervals. However, if you are not feeling hungry, do not eat the food forcefully, as it can cause digestive problems. Apart from this, keeping yourself hydrated throughout the day is essential. Apart from consuming water, you can have other fluids like juices, coconut water as well as fruits and vegetables that have high water as well as nutritional content.

Home remedies to increase appetite in summers

Our expert suggests some easy home remedies, that will help increase your appetite in summers.

(NOTE- Although these remedies are safe to try, we would always recommend you to speak to your doctor first, especially in case of an underlying health condition.)

Ajwain or carom seeds are very beneficial for gut health. Half spoon ajwain can be chewed and consumed every day before meals or one can also swallow them with lukewarm water. Besides this, mix 3 spoons of ajwain with a few drops of lemon juice and let the mixture dry. Once dried, add a little black salt to it and consume it twice a day with hot water.

Garlic is an ideal kitchen ingredient, which along with improving appetite, improves digestive health as well. For increasing appetite, boil 3-4 cloves of garlic in a cup of water. Sieve the water in another cup and add some lemon juice to it. You can consume it twice a day.

Coriander leaves have anti-inflammatory properties, which improve digestion, hence improving appetite. Having 1-2 spoons of coriander juice or decoction made out of it helps in providing relief from the pitta dosha. Also, adding a few drops of lemon juice and a pinch of black salt to it adds to its benefits.

Amla contains vitamin-C and has gastroprotective properties, which help in maintaining digestive health, boosting the immune system and increasing the appetite. Amla juice, powder, marmalade or dried amla candy is also available and can be consumed. However, the most effective remedy is consuming 20-30ml of amla juice in half a cup of water every day.

You can also mix half lemon juice in lukewarm water and have it on an empty stomach every day.

Small green cardamom or elaichi is also considered very good for digestion. You can simply chew it or add it to foods and beverages. Its digestive juices help in increasing the appetite. You can also make a drink by grinding 2-3 green cardamon, a small piece of ginger, 2-3 cloves and a quarter spoon of coriander seeds, in lukewarm water. You can consume it every morning on an empty stomach.

Tamarind is a laxative, which consists of vitamin B1, i.e. Thiamine and carminative properties, which help in increasing the appetite. Along with using it in the preparation of the food, you can also make a decoction using tamarind. Add some black pepper, cinnamon and cloves to the tamarind pulp and boil until the tamarind becomes soft. Filter it and consume it.

Ginger has anti-inflammatory, anti-hypertensive, glucose-sensitizing and stimulatory properties which work effectively on gastritis. Including ginger in food or boiling it with coriander powder in water helps in increasing the appetite.

Mixing clove, dry ginger and coriander powder in equal quantities and consuming is also very beneficial.

Mix half spoon of jaggery or honey with black pepper and consume it for a few days regularly.

Boil one spoon of fennel seeds, and half a spoon of fenugreek seeds in 2-3 cups of water. Add honey to it and consume it.

Dr. Singh says that these remedies are not instant and may take a few days to prove effective. However, if the problem of lack of appetite persists, contact a doctor immediately.

