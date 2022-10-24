Hyderabad: During the festival of Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh is worshipped by the devotees. In many parts of the country like West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Orissa, Mithila in Bihar, Titwala in Maharashtra and Bangladesh Goddess Kali is worshipped on the new moon during the month of Karthik.

Goddess Lakshmi is considered the goddess of wealth. On the auspicious day of Kartik Amavasya, the goddess of wealth is satisfied and blesses people with prosperity. The Sharad Purnima festival, which precedes Diwali, is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Goddess Lakshmi, and after worshipping her on Diwali, she supposedly grants boons of wealth and riches to her devotees.

Also read: Narak Chaturdashi 2022: Puja Vidhi and Samagri

According to religious customs, Goddess Lakshmi is to be worshipped on Sharad Purnima, while Goddess Kali should be worshipped on Diwali. Karthik Amavasya is considered the night of Goddess Kalaratri, a form of Goddess Durga, while Sharad Purnima is considered the day of worship for Goddess Lakshmi as she emerged out of the sea during the 'Churning of the Ocean' on Sharad Purnima.

The Amavasya Tithi is associated with the Goddess Kalaratri form of Goddess Durga and the Sharad Purnima is associated with the 'Dhaval' or 'Bright' form of Goddess Lakshmi. Therefore, according to some beliefs, Goddess Lakshmi should be worshipped during Sharad Purnima and Goddess Kali during Diwali. But due to modern tweaks in the age-old customs and the dominance of marketing, Lakshmi Puja is given more priority during Diwali.

However, along with Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Kalaratri, Lord Ganesh, Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva, should also be worshipped during Diwali. During the puja, the idol of Goddess Saraswati should be placed on the left side of Lord Brahma's idol, Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on the left side and Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on the right side.