Have you ever experienced that when you feel content, no matter how big or small the problem is, it does not bother you much. But when you are unhappy, even the tiniest thing can make you feel distressed. This way, neither you nor those surrounding you will be happy.

Nandita, Founder, CEO and Counselor at Jaivik Wellness, explains that when people start loving themselves, they are able to accept all their weaknesses, strengths, behavior and their life with an open mind. They do not try to be how others want them to be and this saves them from all the stress and anxiety they may have suffered from if they were striving.

Our expert says that we always thank others for what they do for us, but we never thank ourselves for working so hard for others’ happiness, care and achievements. We do not even praise ourselves for our victories, rather we expect that from others and when we do not get it, we are disheartened. But, if we feel content with our life, we do not expect much from others. And, when there are no expectations, there is only happiness.

Nandita says that the habit of loving oneself and giving importance to oneself does not come all of a sudden. It takes a lot of effort and hard work to change our thinking because being a part of society, which has made us believe that we must change ourselves as per the societal standards and in a way that we be a role model for others.

She says that although the process of loving oneself is long, it is never too late to begin that. Here are a few things she recommends that can be helpful.

Understand Your Preferences

Most of us prioritize others' choices be it in food, travel, picking up spots, sports, etc. and at the same time, we spend most of our time fulfilling our responsibilities. The results of living life this way can be dissatisfying. But, if we spend our time doing things that give us pleasure, we will be more satisfied. Therefore, identify your choices and take some time out for yourself in your daily routine. Acknowledge Your Achievements

Many times, if people talk about their own achievements, people tag them as a “showoff”. But what they do not notice is all that hard work he/she must have done to achieve the same and the happiness they experience in sharing it with others. Our expert Nandita says that even if you do not share your achievements with others, take a moment to praise yourself and be happy about it. Take Care Of Your Health

Nandita says that if our mind and body are not healthy, we cannot work for the better health of others. Therefore, we should not ignore our health and other problems. Along with this, efforts should be made for better mental as well as physical health, for which one must indulge in regular exercise, , sports, going for a walk, spending time with friends and family and pursuing our hobbies. Also, remember to go for regular health checkups. Do what makes you happy and that will keep you healthy, especially meditation, which will help you focus better and keep you calm. Say “I Love You” to yourself

Our expert informs us that she advises most of the people who seek her advice that they must look in the mirror and say to themselves “I Love you” at least once a day. It may sound strange and seem a bit weird at first, but gradually, you will begin to feel comfortable, positive and loved.

